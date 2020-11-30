Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

2 killed in Bulawayo road accidents

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
TWO people were killed in separate accidents in Bulawayo on Monday, police have said. Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said in the first accident, a conductor was killed by a reversing Hararebound bus.

"The first incident occurred around 8:15AM along Bulawayo-Harare road near corner Simon Parirenyatwa and First Avenue. A learner driver who was driving a Hararebound Rimbi Zhonng Toung Bus killed the bus conductor on the spot while reversing. The conductor was standing behind the bus," he said.

Insp Ncube did not name the deceased who is from Budiriro suburb in Harare. He said the conductor suffered head injuries and fractures.

His body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for post-mortem. He said the accident could have been avoided had the bus crew loaded passengers at designated points. The second accident occurred at around 9PM along Matopos Road.

"A pedestrian was knocked down by a speeding driver in a Nissan NP300. The pedestrian is a male aged around 37 years, who was wearing blue jeans and a yellow T-shirt. The pedestrian was trying to cross the road when he was hit by the car and fell by the side of the road. He sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. His body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for post-mortem," said Insp Ncube.

He said the driver failed to exercise caution in the wet conditions while the deceased also did not take a proper look before crossing the road.

Insp Ncube urged both drivers and pedestrians to be very cautious and practice great care especially during the festive seasons to avoid loss of life.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Stanbic named Bank of The Year 2020

4 mins ago | 3 Views

The day of reckoning shall come

7 mins ago | 3 Views

RBZ orders Zimbabwe banks to give forex

2 hrs ago | 1576 Views

Zimbabwe targets airport rehab

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Sikhala says 'It's time for talks with Mnangagwa'

2 hrs ago | 1259 Views

Beitbridge to remain open, says Zimra

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

SA junk status a big Zimbabwe problem

2 hrs ago | 459 Views

Mohadi's former business partner survives shooting

2 hrs ago | 730 Views

Mnangagwa orders courts to respect human rights

2 hrs ago | 475 Views

Zanu-PF clears 'G40 remnant'

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

Mphoko's trial continues in camera

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zanu-PF officials in kidnapping storm

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

We are not political, claims NGO

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Harare deputy mayor faces arrest

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Govt must urgently close schools, says PTUZ

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Soldier jailed 12 months for assaulting pregnant girlfriend

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Chamisa's MPs pay tribute to Mushayi

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Rushwaya's bid to have seized phones back hits brickwall

2 hrs ago | 382 Views

ZOU lecturers paid $5 per exam script, cry foul

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Hunger stalks villagers

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Soldiers accused of gold panning in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

Bulawayo appoints caretaker councillors

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Econet shakes up to ride out crisis

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mthuli Ncube to engage industry

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Sanctions hurting innocent Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Stolen ambulance belonged to BCC, driver faces disciplinary action

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Protesters deny public violence charges

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Council top brass in US$8m binge

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Mnangagwa tells courts to 'fast track all corruption cases'

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Mthuli Ncube ordered to disclose foreign debts by High Court

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

NetOne boss trial moved to next year

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

'Don't bribe VID driving examiners'

3 hrs ago | 434 Views

Lawyer up for theft of motor vehicle

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

One-stop border post to ease congestion at Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimra streamlines border operations

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Hideous mayoral robe wears thin

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Police speak on RoilBAAs stoppage

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa urges judiciary to fight corruption

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Econet withholds dividend

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

US$300m for Beitbridge Border Post upgrade

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Police warn motorists

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

CIO operative points gun at his superior

3 hrs ago | 481 Views

Motor industry overjoyed by import ban on old cars

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

Mourner is killed in beer row

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe, SA ready for traffic increase at border post

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Tendai Biti probe continues

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Prince Dube set for surgery today

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

More radio stations coming, says BAZ

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Masvingo Town unleashes debt collectors on ZRP to recover $10m

3 hrs ago | 71 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days