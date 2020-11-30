Police warn motorists

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have warned drivers to exercise caution during the rainy season as roads get slippery during this period.The warning follows a Zupco bus accident that occurred on Sunday near Petro Trade Service Station in Matshobane suburb where 27 passengers were injured.In statement, Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said drivers must exercise great care on the slippery roads."The cause of the accident was due to excessive speeding by the driver. We are warning drivers to take due care and always follow road traffic regulations to avoid loss of lives. This season brings some conditions that are not favorable to motoring public. Due to the rains, roads are slippery and vision become impaired hence speeding is never recommended. In case of heavy rains better stop and wait for the rains to clear," he said.Insp Ncube said the bus which is under Zupco franchise system belongs to Dragon Bus service."Circumstances are that the driver was driving along Luveve Road when he lost control of the bus due to speeding, overturned and landed on right side. The driver sustained injuries on the right arm and right leg. He was taken to Mpilo Central Hospital. The 27 passengers were attended to at the same hospital with minor injuries," he said.Insp Ncube said the bus was towed to Bulawayo Traffic West waiting to be inspected by the Vehicle Inspection Department.Government in March this year banned public transporters and left Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) as the sole operator. Of late a number of such illegal kombis have begun operating illegally at Sixth Avenue which has resulted in running battles with police.Police in Bulawayo last week impounded 80 vehicles that were pirating in defiance of the Government's travel restrictions meant to curb the spread of Covid-19.The vehicles were impounded during a blitz dubbed ''Covid-19 Enforcement''.