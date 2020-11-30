Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa urges judiciary to fight corruption

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Judicial Service Commission (JSC) should play a leading role in the fight against corruption and speed up the conclusion of corruption cases before the courts as Government pursues a development agenda anchored on strong, responsive and transparent institutions.

This was said by President Mnangagwa in Harare yesterday when he launched the JSC Strategic Plan that will run from 2021-2025.

The President commended the JSC for creating specialised anti-corruption courts in line with Government's directives saying Government would avail resources to ensure the JSC decentralised its functions as outlined in the Plan.

The JSC was a critical State institution in the ongoing reform agenda, with regards entrenching constitutionalism and the rule of law as building blocks in the development agenda.

''There is no going back on the development course we have charted. The rule of law will not be suffocated by incidences of corruption for narrow expediencies. My Government expects the judiciary, as the custodians of the administration of justice, the rule of law and constitutionalism, to take a prominent and leading role in that fight against corruption," said President Mnangagwa.

He lauded the JSC for coming up with the Strategic Plan saying it was in sync with the Second Republic's culture of promoting the establishment of results oriented and responsive mechanisms towards improved administration and delivery of justice.

The Strategic Plan, which is the third five-year plan, was crafted after consultations with stakeholders in the legal sector, civil society and members of the JSC with the support of the United Nations Development Programme.

"The Second Republic is determined to enhance national cohesion, economic growth and prosperity to also build an environment where our people, at all levels, can realise their full potential," he said.

Government was crafting progressive policies anchored on Vision 2030 to grow the economy and improve people's livelihoods.

"To this end, the judiciary is vital towards the attainment of both our national Vision 2030 as well as Aspiration Number 3 of the AU Agenda 2063 which calls for 'an Africa of good governance, respect of human rights, justice and rule of law'.

"The JSC Strategic Plan must therefore be viewed and interpreted as a sectoral plan of action that accelerates the attainment of national and continental aspirations," President Mnangagwa said. He reiterated that Government would not shy away from implementing innovative and responsive strategies to foster democracy, constitutionalism and the rule of law.

"The judiciary and our justice delivery system in general, are an important cog for the fulfilment of this exhortation. I am thus, pleased that the JSC has risen to the challenge and that the Strategic Plan we are launching today aptly and prominently captured the spirit and letter enunciated in various policy pronouncements and the NDS1.

"It is even more opportune that the JSC Strategic Plan has the same lifespan as the NDS1, meaning that our country stands to benefit immensely from law and the justice system as a vehicle to propel our national development."

The President added that the judiciary should, together with other arms of the State, continue to promote peaceful and inclusive communities for sustainable development and the establishment of effective and accountable institutions accessible to everyone across the country. He said for this to be achieved, officials in both Government and the private sector should be held accountable for their actions adding that values of a corruption free society should be inculcated in both individuals and organisations.

In his remarks, Chief Justice Luke Malaba said the attainment of development goals was premised on strict observance of the rule of law and effective protection of rights which required an efficient judiciary.

"The Commission seeks to develop an independent, financially autonomous and sustainable, modern and efficient judiciary that is enthusiastically accountable to the public in its pursuit of a society in which the rule of law prevails," he said.

He said some of their priorities included enhancing judicial independence, modernising and strengthening the efficiency of the judicial service, enhancing access to justice for all and strengthening accountability mechanisms to enhance public trust and confidence in the rule of law.

"The JSC will seek to strike a balance between accountability and independence by adopting a policy of 'responsible independence' or independence with accountability," Chief Justice Malaba said.

The Strategic Plan would also prioritise human capital development through continual training of all JSC members.

UNDP Resident Co-ordinator Ms Maria do Valle Ribeiro praised the JSC for coming up with the Strategic Plan saying observance of the rule of law was a prerequisite for development. She also commended the JSC for promoting gender equality in the implementation of the Plan and pledged the UNDP's continued support to the JSC.

Source - chroncile

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Stanbic named Bank of The Year 2020

5 mins ago | 3 Views

The day of reckoning shall come

7 mins ago | 3 Views

RBZ orders Zimbabwe banks to give forex

2 hrs ago | 1582 Views

Zimbabwe targets airport rehab

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Sikhala says 'It's time for talks with Mnangagwa'

2 hrs ago | 1266 Views

Beitbridge to remain open, says Zimra

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

SA junk status a big Zimbabwe problem

2 hrs ago | 462 Views

Mohadi's former business partner survives shooting

2 hrs ago | 733 Views

Mnangagwa orders courts to respect human rights

2 hrs ago | 477 Views

Zanu-PF clears 'G40 remnant'

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mphoko's trial continues in camera

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zanu-PF officials in kidnapping storm

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

We are not political, claims NGO

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Harare deputy mayor faces arrest

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Govt must urgently close schools, says PTUZ

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Soldier jailed 12 months for assaulting pregnant girlfriend

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Chamisa's MPs pay tribute to Mushayi

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Rushwaya's bid to have seized phones back hits brickwall

2 hrs ago | 383 Views

ZOU lecturers paid $5 per exam script, cry foul

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

Hunger stalks villagers

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Soldiers accused of gold panning in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

Bulawayo appoints caretaker councillors

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Econet shakes up to ride out crisis

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mthuli Ncube to engage industry

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Sanctions hurting innocent Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Stolen ambulance belonged to BCC, driver faces disciplinary action

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Protesters deny public violence charges

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Council top brass in US$8m binge

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Mnangagwa tells courts to 'fast track all corruption cases'

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Mthuli Ncube ordered to disclose foreign debts by High Court

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

NetOne boss trial moved to next year

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

'Don't bribe VID driving examiners'

3 hrs ago | 436 Views

Lawyer up for theft of motor vehicle

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

One-stop border post to ease congestion at Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimra streamlines border operations

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Hideous mayoral robe wears thin

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Police speak on RoilBAAs stoppage

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Econet withholds dividend

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

US$300m for Beitbridge Border Post upgrade

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Police warn motorists

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

CIO operative points gun at his superior

3 hrs ago | 481 Views

2 killed in Bulawayo road accidents

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Motor industry overjoyed by import ban on old cars

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

Mourner is killed in beer row

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe, SA ready for traffic increase at border post

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Tendai Biti probe continues

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Prince Dube set for surgery today

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

More radio stations coming, says BAZ

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Masvingo Town unleashes debt collectors on ZRP to recover $10m

3 hrs ago | 71 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days