Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Don't bribe VID driving examiners'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE Driving Schools Owners Association (ZDSOA) president Onias Sanangure yesterday urged learner drivers to desist from bribing Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) officials to get licences and secure the documents on merit to save lives.

There have been reports of corruption by VID officers who are reportedly demanding "facilitation fees" ranging from US$100 to US$150 to issue drivers' licences. Instructors from driving schools allegedly operate as facilitators.

Sanangure said driving schools must not be part of the cartels involved in corrupt activities and allow prospective drivers to acquire licenses on merit.

"People must know that getting a driver's licence through the back door poses great danger to the public on our roads," Sanangure said.

"Let those who deserve to get this certificate of competency get it on merit, not after paying a bribe, no to such corrupt acts."

He added: "We are urging prospective drivers to shun corruption and report such acts if encountered to the police so that the culprits are brought to book.

"We will be working with undercover detectives to curb these corrupt activities so that we produce competent drivers who acquire their licences on merit."

Sanangure said Zimbabwe's drivers licences are internationally recognised with holders allowed to drive in any country, something that should be guarded jealously.

Last month, a VID officer in Masvingo swallowed US$60 he had received as a bribe to facilitate the issuance of the certificate in a bid to destroy incriminating evidence.



Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Stanbic named Bank of The Year 2020

22 mins ago | 24 Views

The day of reckoning shall come

24 mins ago | 24 Views

RBZ orders Zimbabwe banks to give forex

2 hrs ago | 1857 Views

Zimbabwe targets airport rehab

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Sikhala says 'It's time for talks with Mnangagwa'

2 hrs ago | 1535 Views

Beitbridge to remain open, says Zimra

2 hrs ago | 404 Views

SA junk status a big Zimbabwe problem

2 hrs ago | 536 Views

Mohadi's former business partner survives shooting

2 hrs ago | 851 Views

Mnangagwa orders courts to respect human rights

2 hrs ago | 531 Views

Zanu-PF clears 'G40 remnant'

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

Mphoko's trial continues in camera

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Zanu-PF officials in kidnapping storm

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

We are not political, claims NGO

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Harare deputy mayor faces arrest

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Govt must urgently close schools, says PTUZ

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

Soldier jailed 12 months for assaulting pregnant girlfriend

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Chamisa's MPs pay tribute to Mushayi

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Rushwaya's bid to have seized phones back hits brickwall

3 hrs ago | 424 Views

ZOU lecturers paid $5 per exam script, cry foul

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

Hunger stalks villagers

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Soldiers accused of gold panning in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

Bulawayo appoints caretaker councillors

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Econet shakes up to ride out crisis

3 hrs ago | 315 Views

Mthuli Ncube to engage industry

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Sanctions hurting innocent Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Stolen ambulance belonged to BCC, driver faces disciplinary action

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

Protesters deny public violence charges

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Council top brass in US$8m binge

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mnangagwa tells courts to 'fast track all corruption cases'

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Mthuli Ncube ordered to disclose foreign debts by High Court

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

NetOne boss trial moved to next year

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Lawyer up for theft of motor vehicle

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

One-stop border post to ease congestion at Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimra streamlines border operations

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Hideous mayoral robe wears thin

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Police speak on RoilBAAs stoppage

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mnangagwa urges judiciary to fight corruption

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Econet withholds dividend

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

US$300m for Beitbridge Border Post upgrade

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Police warn motorists

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

CIO operative points gun at his superior

3 hrs ago | 517 Views

2 killed in Bulawayo road accidents

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Motor industry overjoyed by import ban on old cars

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Mourner is killed in beer row

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zimbabwe, SA ready for traffic increase at border post

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Tendai Biti probe continues

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Prince Dube set for surgery today

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

More radio stations coming, says BAZ

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Masvingo Town unleashes debt collectors on ZRP to recover $10m

3 hrs ago | 72 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days