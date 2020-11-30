'Don't bribe VID driving examiners'

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE Driving Schools Owners Association (ZDSOA) president Onias Sanangure yesterday urged learner drivers to desist from bribing Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) officials to get licences and secure the documents on merit to save lives.There have been reports of corruption by VID officers who are reportedly demanding "facilitation fees" ranging from US$100 to US$150 to issue drivers' licences. Instructors from driving schools allegedly operate as facilitators.Sanangure said driving schools must not be part of the cartels involved in corrupt activities and allow prospective drivers to acquire licenses on merit."People must know that getting a driver's licence through the back door poses great danger to the public on our roads," Sanangure said."Let those who deserve to get this certificate of competency get it on merit, not after paying a bribe, no to such corrupt acts."He added: "We are urging prospective drivers to shun corruption and report such acts if encountered to the police so that the culprits are brought to book."We will be working with undercover detectives to curb these corrupt activities so that we produce competent drivers who acquire their licences on merit."Sanangure said Zimbabwe's drivers licences are internationally recognised with holders allowed to drive in any country, something that should be guarded jealously.Last month, a VID officer in Masvingo swallowed US$60 he had received as a bribe to facilitate the issuance of the certificate in a bid to destroy incriminating evidence.