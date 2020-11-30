Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Protesters deny public violence charges

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE trial of two budding pro-democracy campaigners accused of public violence kicked off on Tuesday at the Harare Magistrates' court with the activists denying the charge.

Namatai Kwekweza (22) and Esther Vongai Zimudzi (23) denied the charge of participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace, or bigotry as defined in section 37(1)(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act when they appeared before Harare Magistrate Vongai Muchuchutu-Guwuriro.

Kwekweza and Zimudzi, who were represented by Tinashe Chinopfukutwa and Rudo Bere of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights were arrested by the police on June 19 after they allegedly gathered at the New Government Complex in Harare where they intended to hand over a petition to Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi.

They were protesting against the holding of some public hearings into proposed amendments to the Constitution.

The State alleged that Kwekweza, who is a member of WeLead Organisation for Young People and Zimudzi, who is a member of Section 20 Organisation and are currently out of custody on $3 000 bail each, displayed placards which read: "A senseless charade in the name of the Constitution Amendment No 2 Bill public hearing . . . Minister you are out of order"; "!!!#Ngazvitangidzwe!!!"; "3,3 million Zimbabweans were consulted about the Constitution in 2013, 94,4% voted yes"; "Don't amend the Constitution until you consult 3,3 million Zimbabweans"; "#Stop cosmetic Constitutions" and "Don't take advantage of COVID-19".

The State that led evidence from one witness, Assistant Inspector Joram Mupona, said Kwekweza and Zimudzi's actions were abusive, insulting and intended to provoke the breach of peace.

The two pro-democracy campaigners were remanded to December 4 for continuation of trial, where two State witnesses namely Constables Austin Muzvuve and Rosemary Mutsure, who are both members of the police will give evidence against them.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Stanbic named Bank of The Year 2020

21 mins ago | 23 Views

The day of reckoning shall come

24 mins ago | 24 Views

RBZ orders Zimbabwe banks to give forex

2 hrs ago | 1849 Views

Zimbabwe targets airport rehab

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

Sikhala says 'It's time for talks with Mnangagwa'

2 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Beitbridge to remain open, says Zimra

2 hrs ago | 402 Views

SA junk status a big Zimbabwe problem

2 hrs ago | 536 Views

Mohadi's former business partner survives shooting

2 hrs ago | 849 Views

Mnangagwa orders courts to respect human rights

2 hrs ago | 529 Views

Zanu-PF clears 'G40 remnant'

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

Mphoko's trial continues in camera

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zanu-PF officials in kidnapping storm

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

We are not political, claims NGO

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Harare deputy mayor faces arrest

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Govt must urgently close schools, says PTUZ

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

Soldier jailed 12 months for assaulting pregnant girlfriend

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Chamisa's MPs pay tribute to Mushayi

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Rushwaya's bid to have seized phones back hits brickwall

3 hrs ago | 423 Views

ZOU lecturers paid $5 per exam script, cry foul

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

Hunger stalks villagers

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Soldiers accused of gold panning in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 285 Views

Bulawayo appoints caretaker councillors

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Econet shakes up to ride out crisis

3 hrs ago | 315 Views

Mthuli Ncube to engage industry

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Sanctions hurting innocent Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Stolen ambulance belonged to BCC, driver faces disciplinary action

3 hrs ago | 319 Views

Council top brass in US$8m binge

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mnangagwa tells courts to 'fast track all corruption cases'

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Mthuli Ncube ordered to disclose foreign debts by High Court

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

NetOne boss trial moved to next year

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

'Don't bribe VID driving examiners'

3 hrs ago | 500 Views

Lawyer up for theft of motor vehicle

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

One-stop border post to ease congestion at Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimra streamlines border operations

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Hideous mayoral robe wears thin

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Police speak on RoilBAAs stoppage

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mnangagwa urges judiciary to fight corruption

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Econet withholds dividend

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

US$300m for Beitbridge Border Post upgrade

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Police warn motorists

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

CIO operative points gun at his superior

3 hrs ago | 515 Views

2 killed in Bulawayo road accidents

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Motor industry overjoyed by import ban on old cars

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Mourner is killed in beer row

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zimbabwe, SA ready for traffic increase at border post

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Tendai Biti probe continues

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Prince Dube set for surgery today

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

More radio stations coming, says BAZ

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Masvingo Town unleashes debt collectors on ZRP to recover $10m

3 hrs ago | 72 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days