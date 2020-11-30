Mnangagwa heads to Mazowe amidst DCC election rigging fears

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is reportedly heading to Mazowe in Mashonaland Central for the National Tree planting day. The national tree planting day coincidences with ZANU PF's much awaited DCC elections which have been marred with reports of vote rigging, interference by Provincial members, violence and an unfair campaign field.The Mazowe DCC race has been the most chaotic with reports of violence, intimidation among other under handed tactics.Dickson Muchero a ZANU PF District member who is part of a faction called the Mazowe Gango group said, "Chapera kare ichoooo John Mudzonga chibaba DCC chairman Pfee."Mudzonga is the Mazowe Rural District Council chairman who is also contesting for DCC chairmanship.His sentiments were supported by Kazembe Kazembe's staunch supporter Modern Mirisau who said " Tafadzwa Musarara (one of the contestants) haasi kutora, chinhu chakatoyenda kare."These statements come at a time when ZRP members in charge of police stations that are meant to preside over the elections have reported that one Simon Steward who is a Zanu pf coordinator Mazowe has been visiting them and giving them instructions on how to conduct themselves during the elections.Some ZANU PF members said they will try and tell Mnangagwa their grievances if they are not blocked by the Provincial chairman and security details.Kazembe Kazembe has been in the eye of the storm in Mashonaland Central province as his popularity is dwindling by the day, and more people join the voices calling for Provincial elections.