Red Cross president barred from work premises

by Tarisai Mudahondo
23 secs ago | Views
HARARE Magistrate Trynos Wutawashe has barred re-elected Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) president Edison Mlambo from visiting his work premises so that he does not interfere with witnesses in his matter before the courts.

Mlambo was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) in September 2020 before his re-election on criminal abuse of office charges and the matter is still pending at the courts.

He was granted bail and part of the conditions prohibits him to visit ZRCS premises until the matter is finalized at the courts.

Yesterday, Mlambo represented by Reward Kwenda, approached the court, seeking relaxation of his bail conditions so that he is allowed to visit his work premises and also that he stops reporting at Dzivarasekwa Police Station since he was re-elected as president of the society.

His witness in the application, Jese Chigaveni, ZRCS security and liaison officer, who is also the complainant in Mlambo's case, told the court that his (Mlambo's) absentia at work was hindering progress and pleaded with the court to rescind its order.

He told the court that ZRCS was incurring unnecessary expenses by hiring an alternative office and boarding rooms where Mlambo was conducting work related business since the court had barred him from visiting the premises.

But Wutawashe rapped the ZRCS systems for allowing Mlambo, who is facing corruption allegations, to have access to company documents when a court order barred him to do so. He also said it was unreasonable that Jese, who was representing ZRCS as the complainant, would also stand as a witness for the accused.

"I am disappointed that efforts have been made to circumvent my order because the accused have been participating in work related issues when my order which bars him from interfering with investigations stands," he said.

In challenging the application, the State led by George Manokore, produced a letter which was written by Elias Hwenga, a manager at ZRCS, to Zacc complaining that Mlambo was interfering with investigations by participating in work related issues.

But Kwenda argued that the allegations levelled against Mlambo were brought up by malicious individuals within the organisation who did not want him to be re-elected as president.

Wutawashe however refused to entertain the request arguing that Mlambo had already violated the bail conditions by attending meetings at work before bringing an application to the court.

Kwenda ultimately withdrew the application. Mlambo will be back at court today.


Source - Tarisai Mudahondo

