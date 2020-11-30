Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu PF MP disciplined for undermining ED

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Mazowe Central Legislator Sydney Chidamba has been placed under disciplinary action for undermining  President Emmerson Mnangagwa who was scheduled to visit his constituency for National Tree planting day in Mazowe this Saturday .

Chidamba is reported to have walked out of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's preparatory meeting held on Wednesday in his constituency.

A highly placed source in Zanu PF Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) told this publication that Chidamba was grilled  during the meeting over his actions and awaits disciplinary hearing.

"Chidamba is on a disciplinary course because We were planning about HE's visit which was to be in his constituency. He walked out of the meeting and went to address three districts when the entire Mazowe and Provincial Leadership, PB member Cde Machacha, chiefs , headmen, war vetarans leadership, were in a crucial meeting to plan for HE's visit showing clearly that he did not value the visit . Evidence show that he preferred to go and campaign for his preferred DCC candidate where he donated flour, balls and paint instead of planning for the visit," said the source.

Meanwhile, Chidamba who is campaigning for Tafadzwa Musarara who is eying the Mazowe district coordinating committee chairman ahead of the election over the weekend is also fingered in a gold rush fiasco at Rosa.

Contacted for comment he said he was aware of the gold rush but is not involved since he does not own a claim there.

Two other provincial members Patience Tapomwa secretary for administration for women's league  and Patricia Zhurunawo who is a typist at the provincial offices and second wife to committee member Walter Gatsi were also disciplined for tempering with cell registers in favour of Musarara.

Reports say Mnangagwa cancelled his visit to Mazowe after  indicating that he has a busy schedule

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days