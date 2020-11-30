Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa caps 4959 UZ graduates

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
President Mnangagwa this morning capped 4959 graduates from the University of Zimbabwe in a ceremony in which most students attended virtually.

Only 203 students that graduated with first class and doctorate degrees attended.

Soon after the graduation ceremony, the President officially opened the institution's art, design and technology complex.

He also led in the laying of the foundation stone for the university's agro-processing centre.

Source - the herald

