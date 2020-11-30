Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mbuya Nehanda statue ignites debate

by Staff reporter
26 secs ago | Views
ZIMBABWEANS have reacted with mixed feelings to the Mbuya Nehanda statue, which was recently exhibited for President Emmerson Mnangagwa during a tour of Nyati Gallery near Snake Park, where the sculpture of the icon is being made by sculptor David Mutasa.

Mbuya Nehanda, whose real name is Nehanda Charwe Nyakasikana, was a powerful spirit medium and heroine of the 1896-87 First Chimurenga war against British settler colonialism. During the exhibit tour Mnangagwa said the government decided to honour Mbuya Nehanda for the heroic rebellion against colonialism in which she paid the ultimate price by being hanged on April 27, 1902.

The statue is set to be placed at the intersection of Samora Machel Avenue and Julius Nyerere Way in the Central Business District of Harare. After images of the complete statue went viral, debate emerged over the finished product as some people thought Mutasa did not capture the actual features the heroine has been identified with for over the years.

Some feel that the final statue is too bouncy compared to the fairly slim Mbuya Nehanda. Veteran sculptor Tracy Chatsama 51, who is based at Chitungwiza Arts Centre, told the Daily News that indeed sculptors are expected to bring out the true image of the person.

"If sculptors are tasked to carve a statue, their job is to copy the image from the portrait and paste it on stone, steel or wood. People should not be told that this statue is of this person but people should realise on their own.

"However, I am yet to see the Mbuya Nehanda sculpture but all I know is that sculptors should not look different from the original portrait. If it is different, then it ceases to serve the right purpose," she said. Chatsama told the Daily News that most of Nelson Mandela statues are on point.

"Most of us never got a chance to interact with Mandela but only see his pictures. But, if you come across his statue way after his death, you do not need to be reminded but you just know that it's Mandela," she said.

Multi-award winning sculptor Forbes Mushipe agreed with Chatsama in that a commissioned work should come out the way it is. "If we are commissioned to carve out someone, we should try by all means to bring out the correct image unless if it is abstract art.

"In realistic art, we are not allowed to add or subtract physical features but to simple reproduce," the Gweru based sculptor said.

The statue has had its share of criticism since its initiation as others think such a major project should not have been given priority, especially as we are in the middle of an economic crisis exercabated by the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

And during the exhibit tour Mnangagwa responded to some critics who were against the idea of honouring Nehanda considering that the country is now dominated by Christians.

"Those who say that also carry crosses around their necks and pictures symbolising Jesus Christ. Why wear that cross? If they were not part of us, we would have told them to go back to their countries of origin.

"What is wrong with us recognising those who led us during the liberation war? We recognise Jesus Christ because he died for us and we are also recognising Mbuya Nehanda because she led us during the war," said the president.

He added that if former freedom fighters like him and others don't document their history and where they came from, "the young generation will not know where we came from. "So, we should depart after making sure that we have recorded our  history.

"Mbuya Nehanda led the war during the First Chimurenga and she led us when we fought during the Second Chimurenga that is why we are recognising her so that the young generation will know who led the war against the colonial regime."

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Gideon Gono's stature abused in scam

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Police promote over 5 000 officers

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Sikhala bids to end Zimbabwe's myriad challenges

10 mins ago | 9 Views

Government in learner's licence U-turn

10 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimra's new online cargo clearance system brews chaos at Beitbridge

11 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa caps 4959 UZ graduates

11 mins ago | 4 Views

Who will be the first Premier League manager to be sacked?

4 hrs ago | 538 Views

What can we expect from Sun Met 2021?

4 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zanu PF MP disciplined for undermining ED

4 hrs ago | 1123 Views

WATCH: University of Zimbabwe graduation ceremony 2020

8 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Fortune Chasi to fight Ray Vines

8 hrs ago | 2627 Views

Rigging fears dog MDC congress

9 hrs ago | 2415 Views

Sikhala cases spill into 2021

9 hrs ago | 665 Views

Beware or else, Zanu-PF warns

9 hrs ago | 1203 Views

NetOne expansion project to start soon

9 hrs ago | 288 Views

'Mnangagwa our own Mbuya Nehanda,' says Chinamasa

9 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Zanu-PF chefs fingered in Chiweshe gold rush

9 hrs ago | 886 Views

Share swap exposes Tagwirei's vast web

9 hrs ago | 1562 Views

Tough lockdown return out, says Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 2601 Views

Zimbabwe to miss out on EU's Covid-19 funding

9 hrs ago | 699 Views

Firms evade remitting forex taxes

9 hrs ago | 529 Views

Mthuli Ncube lines up TBs to fund deficit

9 hrs ago | 208 Views

Caledonia sinks US$60m into Gwanda project

9 hrs ago | 318 Views

Court hears of Marry Chiwenga illness in graphic detail

9 hrs ago | 990 Views

Telecel plagued by operational crisis

9 hrs ago | 352 Views

Mnangagwa's wife commissions GBV 'one-stop shop'

9 hrs ago | 151 Views

Imperialists destroyed Africa's economic culture, says Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 138 Views

Chamisa lawyer's trial date set

9 hrs ago | 307 Views

Mudslinging in fight for Makoni DCC chairmanship

9 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mupfumira's co-accused removed from remand

9 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zanu-PF reverses decision to clear disqualified cadres

9 hrs ago | 349 Views

A-Level student struck by lightning

9 hrs ago | 633 Views

Miners body urges govt to formalise gold panning

9 hrs ago | 59 Views

BCC disconnects govt departments

10 hrs ago | 327 Views

BCC losing revenue from dilapidated properties

10 hrs ago | 136 Views

Bulawayo poly forced to readmit dismissed student

10 hrs ago | 410 Views

Bus crushes conductor

10 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Mnangagwa promises to fix PPC challenges

10 hrs ago | 459 Views

Harare City Council bosses off the hook

10 hrs ago | 324 Views

Chiwenga's wife seeks release of passport to undergo treatment in SA

10 hrs ago | 360 Views

Stanbic shuts two more branches

10 hrs ago | 413 Views

Nehanda sculpture torches storm

10 hrs ago | 542 Views

DNA show to premiere on small screen

10 hrs ago | 54 Views

Nakamba transfer talk resurfaces

10 hrs ago | 452 Views

Ncube named as Mountaineers coach

10 hrs ago | 55 Views

Over 4 million face starvation

10 hrs ago | 108 Views

'Fake' Covid-19 tests: Hundreds of Zimbabweans stranded at border posts

10 hrs ago | 560 Views

Gwanda RDC workers test Covid-19 positive

10 hrs ago | 83 Views

High Court robber denied bail

10 hrs ago | 174 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days