Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

JSC pushes for digital delivery of justice

by Staff reporter
19 secs ago | Views
THE Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is pushing for an electronic justice delivery system which will improve efficiency and help litigants access their files in a timely manner.

In its strategic plan for 2021 to 2025 launched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday, the JSC said it was finalising the development of an Integrated Electronic Case Management System, which is an extension of the commission's ICT infrastructure.

At the moment, most of the paperwork and filing in Zimbabwean courts is done manually, which is a cumbersome process.

On many occasions, accused persons are spending unnecessary time in remand while waiting for their record to be finalised before they can approach the High Court for bail.

"The commission will institutionalise the use of technology in all facets of justice delivery. ICT has enormous potential to provide a quantum leap in the administration of justice as a cross-cutting imperative for all the pillars
of transformation.

"The JSC has in recent years made modest progress in integrating technology into its operations. For instance, the commission has a strong presence on social media through its twitter account, its website is regularly updated, the JSC prepares and avails most of its publications in both hard and electronic format and uses a robust financial management system."

"Information Kiosks operated at the High Court in Harare have been successful at the pilot phase and the JSC will undertake nationwide rollout within the next planning cycle," the JSC said in the strategy document.

The commission endeavours to adopt E-justice systems in the next five years which would include routine remand hearings being done through video conferencing to save costs and increase access to justice.

"Automation and digitisation of the courts and the modernisation of administrative systems is a major priority in the strategic planning cycle.

"While the process of automating some of these operational procedures has already begun on a limited scale, the commission will, as part of the JSC Strategic Plan (2021-2025), focus on rolling out the full automation of all its internal systems and operating procedures.

"This process will involve training of all members of the Judicial Service on basic computer skills, followed by the procurement and installation of appropriate hardware and software of all court stations.

"The technology will include: Internet access for all; appropriate software for finance and audit officers; integrated electronic case management systems for all courts; appeals and reviews tracking system; digital research centre and electronic libraries (Hein-on Line and Lexis Nexis) for Judicial Officers and Policy and Legal Services teams," the JSC said.

The Strategic Plan is set to come into effect in 2021.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mbuya Nehanda statue ignites debate

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Gideon Gono's stature abused in scam

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Police promote over 5 000 officers

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Sikhala bids to end Zimbabwe's myriad challenges

11 mins ago | 10 Views

Government in learner's licence U-turn

11 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimra's new online cargo clearance system brews chaos at Beitbridge

12 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa caps 4959 UZ graduates

12 mins ago | 5 Views

Who will be the first Premier League manager to be sacked?

4 hrs ago | 538 Views

What can we expect from Sun Met 2021?

4 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zanu PF MP disciplined for undermining ED

4 hrs ago | 1126 Views

WATCH: University of Zimbabwe graduation ceremony 2020

8 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Fortune Chasi to fight Ray Vines

8 hrs ago | 2627 Views

Rigging fears dog MDC congress

9 hrs ago | 2423 Views

Sikhala cases spill into 2021

9 hrs ago | 665 Views

Beware or else, Zanu-PF warns

9 hrs ago | 1204 Views

NetOne expansion project to start soon

9 hrs ago | 288 Views

'Mnangagwa our own Mbuya Nehanda,' says Chinamasa

9 hrs ago | 1197 Views

Zanu-PF chefs fingered in Chiweshe gold rush

9 hrs ago | 887 Views

Share swap exposes Tagwirei's vast web

9 hrs ago | 1562 Views

Tough lockdown return out, says Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 2602 Views

Zimbabwe to miss out on EU's Covid-19 funding

9 hrs ago | 700 Views

Firms evade remitting forex taxes

9 hrs ago | 529 Views

Mthuli Ncube lines up TBs to fund deficit

9 hrs ago | 208 Views

Caledonia sinks US$60m into Gwanda project

9 hrs ago | 318 Views

Court hears of Marry Chiwenga illness in graphic detail

9 hrs ago | 990 Views

Telecel plagued by operational crisis

9 hrs ago | 352 Views

Mnangagwa's wife commissions GBV 'one-stop shop'

9 hrs ago | 151 Views

Imperialists destroyed Africa's economic culture, says Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 138 Views

Chamisa lawyer's trial date set

9 hrs ago | 307 Views

Mudslinging in fight for Makoni DCC chairmanship

9 hrs ago | 216 Views

Mupfumira's co-accused removed from remand

9 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zanu-PF reverses decision to clear disqualified cadres

9 hrs ago | 351 Views

A-Level student struck by lightning

9 hrs ago | 635 Views

Miners body urges govt to formalise gold panning

9 hrs ago | 59 Views

BCC disconnects govt departments

10 hrs ago | 327 Views

BCC losing revenue from dilapidated properties

10 hrs ago | 136 Views

Bulawayo poly forced to readmit dismissed student

10 hrs ago | 410 Views

Bus crushes conductor

10 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Mnangagwa promises to fix PPC challenges

10 hrs ago | 459 Views

Harare City Council bosses off the hook

10 hrs ago | 324 Views

Chiwenga's wife seeks release of passport to undergo treatment in SA

10 hrs ago | 362 Views

Stanbic shuts two more branches

10 hrs ago | 413 Views

Nehanda sculpture torches storm

10 hrs ago | 542 Views

DNA show to premiere on small screen

10 hrs ago | 54 Views

Nakamba transfer talk resurfaces

10 hrs ago | 452 Views

Ncube named as Mountaineers coach

10 hrs ago | 55 Views

Over 4 million face starvation

10 hrs ago | 108 Views

'Fake' Covid-19 tests: Hundreds of Zimbabweans stranded at border posts

10 hrs ago | 560 Views

Gwanda RDC workers test Covid-19 positive

10 hrs ago | 83 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days