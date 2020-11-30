Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

5 Chitungwiza councillors arrested

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Five of the 33 Chitungwiza Municipality councillors and officials picked up for questioning during a meeting, convened in contravention of the Urban Councils Act to replace the acting town clerk after she blocked 2000 offer letters and leases, have been formally arrested on charges of criminal abuse of office and breaching the Act.

The other 27 were released by police after being questioned. The three councillors and two officials formally arrested are: Peter Matiringe Cllr for Ward 10, Richard Chimutsa (Ward 5), Chengetai Nyagondo (Ward 14), David Duma (engineering manager) and Munyaradzi Chizanga (acting finance director).

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations were still in progress. The five were "assisting police with investigations for criminal abuse of office and violating the Urban Councils Act", he said.

The meeting was called by a group of MDC-A councillors who have been selling residential stands using backdated offer letters for alleged personal gain.

Acting Town Clerk Mrs Evangelista Machona had on Monday rescinded more than 2 000 offer letters dating back to last year and blocked the issuing of leases, a move prompted by ongoing investigations into their validity.

That in turn caused the group to move swiftly to replace her as acting town clerk with Engineer David Duma.

Since everyone was or would be acting, the group figured all that was required was a simple council resolution.

The alleged scam that Mrs Machona blocked was the sale of stands last year, or this year with backdated offer letters, for US dollars with the organising councillors then paying the council in local currency at roughly 1-1 and pocketing the huge difference generated by new exchange rates.

A 200-square-metre residential stand would be sold for US$4 000 but the councillors paid a miserly $4 611,50 in local currency for each stand to the local authority. Calculations show that council could have been prejudiced of over US$8 million in potential revenue.

In September this year, an undercover Herald reporter also applied and received a backdated 2019 offer letter, plus a demand for a "processing charge".

With their voices drowned by the MDC-A councillors, four Zanu-PF councillors could do nothing to stop the rot and in an interview yesterday, Zanu-PF Chitungwiza Cllr for Ward 13 Kiven Mutimbanyoka said corruption at the council had reached alarming levels under the watch of the opposition party.

"It was during a full council meeting that the MDC councillors sneaked in an agenda item to replace Mrs Machona whom Local Government Minister July Moyo tasked to be part of the investigative team set up to look into the misappropriation of land in the town.

"Mrs Machona on Monday also said offer letters issued last year were not allocated above board and the MDC councillors were not happy with the move as it would put them on a collision course with beneficiaries of the scam," said the councillor.

Cllr Mutimbanyoka said despite giving the MDC councillors sound advice during the meeting they defiantly resolved to replace Mrs Machona with Engineer Duma.

"As four Zanu-PF councillors at Chitungwiza, we advised that since the Provincial Development Coordinator, Mr Tafadzwa Muguti, had recommended that we employ substantive heads by end of year there was no need to replace Mrs Machona considering that it is only three weeks to the end of the year.

"We also felt that the choice of Duma was wrong since he has a bail condition that prohibits him from being at council. Also there is a clear directive from Minister Moyo given last year to remove him and housing director Hazel Sithole from office until they have been cleared by the police," he said.

Cllr Mutimbanyoka said Engineer Duma was once appointed as the acting town clerk following the suspension of Dr George Makunde, but he failed dismally leaving the council to send him on forced leave.

"This was an ulterior motive by the MDC councillors to do the bidding for their land misappropriation and corruption activities. He was once arrested with MDC mayor Lovemore Maiko on August 28, 2019, who after his release singlehandedly appointed him the acting town clerk without a resolution," he said.

"Duma is well known for bidding for the MDC councillors unlike Mrs Machona who has been cooperating with Government in terms of sanitising council. She was blocking them from the unlawful activities."

Cllr Mutimbanyoka said in his day-to-day duties as an engineer, Duma has also failed to deal with issues of water woes, sewer bursts and general maintenance of council equipment.

As Zanu-PF, they were completely distancing themselves from the smuggled resolution during the meeting that was chaired by Cllr Peter Matiringe. The item was proposed by Ward 14 Cllr Chengetai Nyagondo and seconded by Richard Chamutsa. The meeting was being chaired by Cllr Matiringe as both mayor Lovemore Maiko and his deputy Musa Makweza have pending criminal abuse of office charges that restrict them from interfering with witnesses at the council offices.

Clr Mutimbanyoka hailed Government for intervening by blocking the demotion of Mrs Machona.

"As Zanu-PF, we welcome the move by our leaders in the fight against corruption," he said.

Zanu-PF Ward 4 councillor Reginald Mashingaidze also said MDC councillors were offside in trying to replace an acting town clerk with another.

"My main worry is how can we spend time deliberating on replacement of an acting town clerk instead of just finalising the issue of the substantive one," he said.

"This clearly shows that there are people with ulterior motives. What is so special about Duma? Is he the only director at council?" Mrs Machona yesterday confirmed that she had instructed the blocking of signing of leases.

"It is true that l gave an instruction during a management meeting that 2019 stands allocation are under investigation and for the time being we should stop signing leases until the verification process has been finished," she said.

Commenting on her demotion, Mrs Machona said she was not privy to the details apart from hearing during the full council meeting that someone who was acting in her position was overwhelmed.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Harare HR boss re-arrested

31 secs ago | 0 Views

MDC Alliance abduction skeletons tumble

48 secs ago | 1 Views

Patient vanishes from hospital, found dead

2 mins ago | 1 Views

The advantages of outsourcing production

3 mins ago | 1 Views

'Zim prison, a crime against humanity' twittered Biti, prisoner - true all because selling out on reforms

6 hrs ago | 552 Views

Mbuya Nehanda's family must not disturb honouring of our heroine

6 hrs ago | 616 Views

Unpacking Nelson Chamisa; MDC Alliance turns into a coven under Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 631 Views

Pregnant school girl commits suicide by drinking insecticide

13 hrs ago | 1977 Views

Biti charged with assault, denies wrongdoing

14 hrs ago | 1717 Views

Chiwenga's wife in awful pain

14 hrs ago | 2036 Views

JSC pushes for digital delivery of justice

14 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mbuya Nehanda statue ignites debate

14 hrs ago | 866 Views

Gideon Gono's stature abused in scam

14 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Police promote over 5 000 officers

14 hrs ago | 758 Views

Sikhala bids to end Zimbabwe's myriad challenges

14 hrs ago | 535 Views

Government in learner's licence U-turn

14 hrs ago | 1371 Views

Zimra's new online cargo clearance system brews chaos at Beitbridge

14 hrs ago | 349 Views

Mnangagwa caps 4959 UZ graduates

14 hrs ago | 178 Views

Who will be the first Premier League manager to be sacked?

18 hrs ago | 836 Views

What can we expect from Sun Met 2021?

18 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zanu PF MP disciplined for undermining ED

18 hrs ago | 1626 Views

WATCH: University of Zimbabwe graduation ceremony 2020

22 hrs ago | 1859 Views

Fortune Chasi to fight Ray Vines

22 hrs ago | 3319 Views

Rigging fears dog MDC congress

22 hrs ago | 3148 Views

Sikhala cases spill into 2021

22 hrs ago | 807 Views

Behave or else, Zanu-PF warns

22 hrs ago | 1374 Views

NetOne expansion project to start soon

23 hrs ago | 352 Views

'Mnangagwa our own Mbuya Nehanda,' says Chinamasa

23 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Zanu-PF chefs fingered in Chiweshe gold rush

23 hrs ago | 1142 Views

Share swap exposes Tagwirei's vast web

23 hrs ago | 2052 Views

Tough lockdown return out, says Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 3459 Views

Zimbabwe to miss out on EU's Covid-19 funding

23 hrs ago | 818 Views

Firms evade remitting forex taxes

23 hrs ago | 646 Views

Mthuli Ncube lines up TBs to fund deficit

23 hrs ago | 277 Views

Caledonia sinks US$60m into Gwanda project

23 hrs ago | 439 Views

Court hears of Marry Chiwenga illness in graphic detail

23 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Telecel plagued by operational crisis

23 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mnangagwa's wife commissions GBV 'one-stop shop'

23 hrs ago | 179 Views

Imperialists destroyed Africa's economic culture, says Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 159 Views

Chamisa lawyer's trial date set

23 hrs ago | 354 Views

Mudslinging in fight for Makoni DCC chairmanship

23 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mupfumira's co-accused removed from remand

23 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zanu-PF reverses decision to clear disqualified cadres

23 hrs ago | 508 Views

A-Level student struck by lightning

23 hrs ago | 728 Views

Miners body urges govt to formalise gold panning

23 hrs ago | 67 Views

BCC disconnects govt departments

23 hrs ago | 415 Views

BCC losing revenue from dilapidated properties

23 hrs ago | 161 Views

Bulawayo poly forced to readmit dismissed student

23 hrs ago | 488 Views

Bus crushes conductor

23 hrs ago | 1204 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days