WATCH: Invited cop 'slaps' pupil

by Staff reporter
A POLICE officer based at Kwekwe Central Police Station has landed herself in trouble after a video of her allegedly slapping a Kwekwe High School pupil for not wearing a mask, went viral on social media.

The cops had visited the school at the behest of school authorities, to educate learners on the importance of wearing masks properly.

A video was, however, captured, presumably by one of the pupils, of the police officer seemingly slapping one of the learners for allegedly not wearing a mask properly. The video went viral on social media drawing mixed feelings from netizens.

Authorities in Kwekwe maintain that the matter was blown out of context adding it was under investigation. Officer Commanding Kwekwe police, Chief Superintendent Denford Maingire said further details would be availed after investigations were completed.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=16&v=k2ecQiKo7lg


"As police we are carrying out campaigns to raise awareness on the importance of wearing masks properly. So, our officers had been invited there to educate the learners and conscientise them on the importance of wearing masks.

We are not sure what happened there but we are carrying out investigations and we will unveil further details after the investigations," said Chief Supt Maingire.

Acting Kwekwe District Education Officer, Mr Herbert Maziriri said they were also carrying out investigations.

"The matter is under investigations, that is all I can say for now," he said before referring further questions to the provincial superiors.

Kwekwe High School Development Committee chairperson, Mr Takaedza Ntuli said they had already engaged relevant authorities over the issue, adding the cop was not supposed to have hit the learner.

"We have approached the district police office and they are investigating the matter. We also as parents are also carrying out our own investigations on whether there was malice in what the cop is alleged to have done. We cannot jump into conclusions before investigations have been completed," he said.

He had no kind words for some on social media who were politicising the matter.

"There are some social media abusers who are bent on politicising the issue. This is not a political issue whatsoever. We cannot allow people like Hopewell Chin'ono to go around saying rubbish about our state of affairs and politicising the issue, we cannot accept that," he said.

Said national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi: "The Zimbabwe Republic Police does not condone such conduct during awareness campaigns and investigations are underway to verify the facts with the Kwekwe District Command and Midlands Province. If confirmed, appropriate action will be taken against the member. The police applaud the public for bringing the matter to our attention."

Source - chronicle

