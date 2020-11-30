Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

US$98k fraud at Bulawayo milling company

by Staff reporter
51 secs ago | Views
A BULAWAYO milling company, Best Blue millers Pvt Ltd was defrauded of US$98 000 in a botched maize deal by a Zimbabwean man based in South Africa, police have confirmed.

Bulawayo Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abedinico Ncube said police are looking for Never Sithole (45) in connection with the case which happened in August this year.

Insp Ncube said Sithole's last known address 2556 Dzivarasekwa 2, Harare.

"Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of fraud that occurred in Bulawayo and South Africa. The accused is Never Sithole a man of no fixed aboard in Zimbabwe but stays at number 16 Anderson Road, Loius Trichard, South Africa. The accused phoned the company and introduced himself as a farmer who owns a farmer in South Africa and that he and his business partner only known as Mr Marias were in a position to supply with maize," said Insp Ncube.

Insp Ncube said Sithole told the complainant that they also owned a company called Lumar General Trading based in South Africa and he agreed to the deal. He said the milling company owner arranged with his business partner based in South Africa to meet Mr Marias to discuss the deal after which they agreed to buy 1 632 tonnes of maize from the accused at US$225 000.

Said Insp Ncube: "Mr Marias told the complainant that for them to deliver the maize there was a need for a half down deposit payment and that was going to be done by handing over the cash to the accused person, Never Sithole. The complainant then called Sithole on August 19 and gave him US$50 000. On the following day the complainant handed over US$8 000 to Sithole again and called his partner to make another payment in South Africa of R175 000 which was deposited to an FNB Bank. On the 27th of August 2020 the complainant handed over US$40 000 to the accused person."

Insp Ncube says the complainant only discovered that he had been duped after failing to get hold of Mr Marias when he wanted to collect the maize as his phone was no longer reachable. He said a report was made to police and the accused is still at large. He appealed to anyone with information on the accused to report to their nearest police station.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Invited cop 'slaps' pupil

1 min ago | 1 Views

Harare HR boss re-arrested

2 mins ago | 3 Views

MDC Alliance abduction skeletons tumble

2 mins ago | 4 Views

5 Chitungwiza councillors arrested

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Patient vanishes from hospital, found dead

3 mins ago | 7 Views

The advantages of outsourcing production

4 mins ago | 3 Views

'Zim prison, a crime against humanity' twittered Biti, prisoner - true all because selling out on reforms

6 hrs ago | 555 Views

Mbuya Nehanda's family must not disturb honouring of our heroine

6 hrs ago | 620 Views

Unpacking Nelson Chamisa; MDC Alliance turns into a coven under Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 634 Views

Pregnant school girl commits suicide by drinking insecticide

13 hrs ago | 1981 Views

Biti charged with assault, denies wrongdoing

14 hrs ago | 1718 Views

Chiwenga's wife in awful pain

14 hrs ago | 2039 Views

JSC pushes for digital delivery of justice

14 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mbuya Nehanda statue ignites debate

14 hrs ago | 867 Views

Gideon Gono's stature abused in scam

14 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Police promote over 5 000 officers

14 hrs ago | 758 Views

Sikhala bids to end Zimbabwe's myriad challenges

14 hrs ago | 535 Views

Government in learner's licence U-turn

14 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Zimra's new online cargo clearance system brews chaos at Beitbridge

14 hrs ago | 349 Views

Mnangagwa caps 4959 UZ graduates

14 hrs ago | 178 Views

Who will be the first Premier League manager to be sacked?

18 hrs ago | 836 Views

What can we expect from Sun Met 2021?

18 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zanu PF MP disciplined for undermining ED

18 hrs ago | 1626 Views

WATCH: University of Zimbabwe graduation ceremony 2020

22 hrs ago | 1859 Views

Fortune Chasi to fight Ray Vines

22 hrs ago | 3320 Views

Rigging fears dog MDC congress

22 hrs ago | 3149 Views

Sikhala cases spill into 2021

22 hrs ago | 807 Views

Behave or else, Zanu-PF warns

23 hrs ago | 1374 Views

NetOne expansion project to start soon

23 hrs ago | 352 Views

'Mnangagwa our own Mbuya Nehanda,' says Chinamasa

23 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Zanu-PF chefs fingered in Chiweshe gold rush

23 hrs ago | 1142 Views

Share swap exposes Tagwirei's vast web

23 hrs ago | 2053 Views

Tough lockdown return out, says Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 3460 Views

Zimbabwe to miss out on EU's Covid-19 funding

23 hrs ago | 818 Views

Firms evade remitting forex taxes

23 hrs ago | 646 Views

Mthuli Ncube lines up TBs to fund deficit

23 hrs ago | 277 Views

Caledonia sinks US$60m into Gwanda project

23 hrs ago | 439 Views

Court hears of Marry Chiwenga illness in graphic detail

23 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Telecel plagued by operational crisis

23 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mnangagwa's wife commissions GBV 'one-stop shop'

23 hrs ago | 179 Views

Imperialists destroyed Africa's economic culture, says Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 159 Views

Chamisa lawyer's trial date set

23 hrs ago | 354 Views

Mudslinging in fight for Makoni DCC chairmanship

23 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mupfumira's co-accused removed from remand

23 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zanu-PF reverses decision to clear disqualified cadres

23 hrs ago | 508 Views

A-Level student struck by lightning

23 hrs ago | 730 Views

Miners body urges govt to formalise gold panning

23 hrs ago | 67 Views

BCC disconnects govt departments

23 hrs ago | 416 Views

BCC losing revenue from dilapidated properties

23 hrs ago | 161 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days