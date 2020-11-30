Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zifa, Mamutse take SRC to court

by Staff reporter
44 secs ago | Views
IFA have launched a court bid to try and force the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) to rescind its decision to suspend the football body's general-secretary Joseph Mamutse.

Last week, SRC suspended Mamutse to facilitate investigations relating to various issues mainly on the national teams that travelled to South Africa for the Cosafa Cup.

Zifa is accused of sending the women's team to South Africa for the regional tournament without seeking approval from SRC.

It is the same case with the Under 17 girls' and boys' national teams.

Mamutse is in trouble over the expelling of the boys' team from the Cosafa tournament over age-cheating.

Zifa argue that Mamutse's suspension was unprocedural as SRC did not among other things accord him an opportunity to defend himself.

The lawyer, representing the football association, Chenaimoyo Gumiro said that they had launched two appeals with the Administrative Court, with one being an appeal by Zifa while the other is Mamutse's appeal against the SRC decision.

"Basically, we have approached the Administrative Court because we feel that the suspension of Mamutse was unprocedural," he said.

"Our argument is that the SRC did not follow the demands of the SRC Act. They did not afford Mamutse an opportunity to defend himself. They proceeded to use section 30 of the SRC Act to suspend Mamutse. The suspension presupposes that Mamutse in the case has already been found guilty and suspension is a penalty so that is why we are appealing."

Zifa considered the potential consequences that could come with reporting the SRC to Fifa.

If Fifa deem the SRC actions as government interference, Zimbabwe face the prospect of being suspended and all national teams would be banned from participating in international tournaments while financial tapes would be shut.

The SRC has argued over the course of the week that the suspension of Mamutse could not be deemed as government interference.

They also argued that the suspension was to facilitate investigations, yet Zifa view it in different light.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mapeza wary of Costa dol Sol backlash

1 min ago | 0 Views

US$98k fraud at Bulawayo milling company

2 mins ago | 1 Views

WATCH: Invited cop 'slaps' pupil

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Harare HR boss re-arrested

3 mins ago | 3 Views

MDC Alliance abduction skeletons tumble

4 mins ago | 5 Views

5 Chitungwiza councillors arrested

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Patient vanishes from hospital, found dead

5 mins ago | 8 Views

The advantages of outsourcing production

5 mins ago | 4 Views

'Zim prison, a crime against humanity' twittered Biti, prisoner - true all because selling out on reforms

6 hrs ago | 556 Views

Mbuya Nehanda's family must not disturb honouring of our heroine

6 hrs ago | 628 Views

Unpacking Nelson Chamisa; MDC Alliance turns into a coven under Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 637 Views

Pregnant school girl commits suicide by drinking insecticide

13 hrs ago | 1985 Views

Biti charged with assault, denies wrongdoing

14 hrs ago | 1723 Views

Chiwenga's wife in awful pain

14 hrs ago | 2041 Views

JSC pushes for digital delivery of justice

14 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mbuya Nehanda statue ignites debate

14 hrs ago | 867 Views

Gideon Gono's stature abused in scam

14 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Police promote over 5 000 officers

14 hrs ago | 758 Views

Sikhala bids to end Zimbabwe's myriad challenges

14 hrs ago | 535 Views

Government in learner's licence U-turn

14 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Zimra's new online cargo clearance system brews chaos at Beitbridge

14 hrs ago | 350 Views

Mnangagwa caps 4959 UZ graduates

14 hrs ago | 178 Views

Who will be the first Premier League manager to be sacked?

18 hrs ago | 836 Views

What can we expect from Sun Met 2021?

18 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zanu PF MP disciplined for undermining ED

18 hrs ago | 1626 Views

WATCH: University of Zimbabwe graduation ceremony 2020

22 hrs ago | 1860 Views

Fortune Chasi to fight Ray Vines

22 hrs ago | 3321 Views

Rigging fears dog MDC congress

22 hrs ago | 3149 Views

Sikhala cases spill into 2021

23 hrs ago | 807 Views

Behave or else, Zanu-PF warns

23 hrs ago | 1374 Views

NetOne expansion project to start soon

23 hrs ago | 352 Views

'Mnangagwa our own Mbuya Nehanda,' says Chinamasa

23 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Zanu-PF chefs fingered in Chiweshe gold rush

23 hrs ago | 1142 Views

Share swap exposes Tagwirei's vast web

23 hrs ago | 2054 Views

Tough lockdown return out, says Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 3461 Views

Zimbabwe to miss out on EU's Covid-19 funding

23 hrs ago | 818 Views

Firms evade remitting forex taxes

23 hrs ago | 646 Views

Mthuli Ncube lines up TBs to fund deficit

23 hrs ago | 277 Views

Caledonia sinks US$60m into Gwanda project

23 hrs ago | 440 Views

Court hears of Marry Chiwenga illness in graphic detail

23 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Telecel plagued by operational crisis

23 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mnangagwa's wife commissions GBV 'one-stop shop'

23 hrs ago | 179 Views

Imperialists destroyed Africa's economic culture, says Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 159 Views

Chamisa lawyer's trial date set

23 hrs ago | 354 Views

Mudslinging in fight for Makoni DCC chairmanship

23 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mupfumira's co-accused removed from remand

23 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zanu-PF reverses decision to clear disqualified cadres

23 hrs ago | 508 Views

A-Level student struck by lightning

23 hrs ago | 730 Views

Miners body urges govt to formalise gold panning

23 hrs ago | 67 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days