Ex-MP says he is still in the game

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Zaka Central Paradzai Chakona says he is still in the political game and hopes for a comeback to the party leadership, this time as the Zaka District Coordinating Committee (DCC) vice chairperson.

The DCC elections are being conducted this weekend on December 05-06 across the whole country.

Chakona, who served as acting Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial chairperson at the height of savage factional politics in 2015, scoffed at media allegations that he had been disqualified from contesting in the DCC elections.

"I am still in the game and was not disqualified at all. I will win this post and have a chance to help restore sanity in the party and work to make sure that Zanu-PF and President Emmerson Mnangagwa win the 2023 election," said Chakona.

During the Team Lacoste-G40 battles in Zanu-PF, Chakona was pushed out of the post of acting provincial chairmanship as he was perceived a strong Team Lacoste member who supported then Vice President Mnangagwa's bid to succeed then president and now late Robert Mugabe.

In the current DCC contest, Chakona says his rivals are too junior for him yet he himself is a tried and tested leader with a lot of developmental work to his name dating back to the period he served as MP.

"The people of Zaka say they want me to lead again. I am very confident that I will win and work with the party leadership to secure a win in 2023 and making sure we help achieve Vision 2030 together," said Chakona

Chakona is contesting against his successor MP Davison Svuure for the right to deputise Zaka East MP and Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Development Clemece Chiduwa who clinched the chairmanship post uncontested.

Other notable individuals contesting for posts in Zaka DCC are Aleta Makomeke who wants the women's league chairperson post and Pepukai Chiwewe who wants to be district information and publicity secretary.

Source - TellZim

