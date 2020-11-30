Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mthuli Ncube should increase 2% tax to 5%, says Eddie Cross

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ECONOMIST Eddie Cross Friday left business executives and other invited guests at the CEO Africa Roundtable in Harare, in shock after he proposed that Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube must increase transactional tax from the current 2% to 5%.

In October 2018, Ncube introduced a 2% tax on all electronic financial transactions as part of the government's Transitional Stabilisation Programme (STP).

However, the decision had rippled effects as it saw the skyrocketing of prices in both goods and services as the market responded to the new measures in order to stay afloat.

However, Cross feels the 2% being collected by the Treasury is not enough and wants Treasury to increase it to 5%.

"Because 2%, (is) 2 cents in a dollar for God's sake its nothing. We don't notice it, okay, but it balances our budget and today it is the biggest source of revenue than VAT (value added tax) and everybody pays it," he said.

"Moreover, it is the most efficient tax in our system. It costs us nothing to collect, and it's an electronic transfer. And to me that's the way to go, that's the future, the past is PAYE (Pay As You Earn), corporate tax and other things.

"If I was the Minister of Finance, I would increase that to 5 %."

Cross added: "You know how much we transacted for the past twelve months, we transacted one trillion RTGS dollars electronically, that's 300 million RTGS dollars per day.

"You put a 5% tax, no collection charges whatsoever, you could scrap PAYE, (and) you could scratch corporate tax. You would have to collect anything. You wouldn't have accounts to submit to ZIMRA, ZIMRA wouldn't need 300 000 staff, they wouldn't need an audit, your PAYE would disappear.

"People would earn their income without tax to me everybody wins, quite compelling. Recognise that this is where the world is going and I think it is a welcome development."

Cross is also a member of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) chaired by the central bank's governor, John Mangudya.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Khupe dribbles Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Mnangagwa deals Chamisa blow

2 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Chiwenga targets sex workers

2 hrs ago | 784 Views

5 robbers stage daring in-transit-cash heist

2 hrs ago | 684 Views

3 candidates withdraw from Zanu-PF DCC elections

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

Ex-MP says he is still in the game

2 hrs ago | 310 Views

School head in car accident

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

Shortage of ballot boxes hits Zanu-PF DCC elections

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zanu-PF MP in trouble for 'disrespecting Mnangagwa'

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Gono imposters dupe people money

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Child killed for crying

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Man killed for visiting married lover

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

Youthful Sibanda cleared to contest in DCC elections

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Dangarembga seeks bail relaxation

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

UBH COVID-19 centre opens to public

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Ex-convicts sentenced to life in jail

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Social media dismantles State media monopoly

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Is Mnangagwa govt new dispensation?

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zifa, Mamutse take SRC to court

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Mapeza wary of Costa dol Sol backlash

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

US$98k fraud at Bulawayo milling company

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

WATCH: Invited cop 'slaps' pupil

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Harare HR boss re-arrested

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

MDC Alliance abduction skeletons tumble

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

5 Chitungwiza councillors arrested

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Patient vanishes from hospital, found dead

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

The advantages of outsourcing production

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

'Zim prison, a crime against humanity' twittered Biti, prisoner - true all because selling out on reforms

9 hrs ago | 655 Views

Mbuya Nehanda's family must not disturb honouring of our heroine

9 hrs ago | 762 Views

Unpacking Nelson Chamisa; MDC Alliance turns into a coven under Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 801 Views

Pregnant school girl commits suicide by drinking insecticide

16 hrs ago | 2151 Views

Biti charged with assault, denies wrongdoing

16 hrs ago | 1964 Views

Chiwenga's wife in awful pain

16 hrs ago | 2143 Views

JSC pushes for digital delivery of justice

16 hrs ago | 225 Views

Mbuya Nehanda statue ignites debate

16 hrs ago | 903 Views

Gideon Gono's stature abused in scam

16 hrs ago | 1623 Views

Police promote over 5 000 officers

17 hrs ago | 806 Views

Sikhala bids to end Zimbabwe's myriad challenges

17 hrs ago | 605 Views

Government in learner's licence U-turn

17 hrs ago | 1487 Views

Zimra's new online cargo clearance system brews chaos at Beitbridge

17 hrs ago | 392 Views

Mnangagwa caps 4959 UZ graduates

17 hrs ago | 190 Views

Who will be the first Premier League manager to be sacked?

21 hrs ago | 858 Views

What can we expect from Sun Met 2021?

21 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zanu PF MP disciplined for undermining ED

21 hrs ago | 1660 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days