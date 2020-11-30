BREAKING: Obert Mpofu tests Covid-19 positive

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Zanu-PF Politburo member and former Minister Obert Mpofu and wife Sikhanyisiwe have reportedly been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19.

Government and party sources said Mpofu was the first to be admitted to hospital and his wife followed.Efforts to get a comment from Mpofu and Zanu-PF acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa were fruitless.More details to follow.....