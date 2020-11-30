Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Obert Mpofu tests Covid-19 positive

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zanu-PF Politburo member and former Minister Obert Mpofu and wife Sikhanyisiwe have reportedly been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19.


Government and party sources said Mpofu was the first to be admitted to hospital and his wife followed.

Efforts to get a comment from Mpofu and Zanu-PF acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa were fruitless.

More details to follow.....

Source - Byo24news

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Khupe dribbles Mwonzora

4 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Mnangagwa deals Chamisa blow

4 hrs ago | 1912 Views

Chiwenga targets sex workers

4 hrs ago | 1574 Views

Mthuli Ncube should increase 2% tax to 5%, says Eddie Cross

4 hrs ago | 957 Views

5 robbers stage daring in-transit-cash heist

4 hrs ago | 1294 Views

3 candidates withdraw from Zanu-PF DCC elections

4 hrs ago | 582 Views

Ex-MP says he is still in the game

4 hrs ago | 516 Views

School head in car accident

5 hrs ago | 666 Views

Shortage of ballot boxes hits Zanu-PF DCC elections

5 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zanu-PF MP in trouble for 'disrespecting Mnangagwa'

5 hrs ago | 322 Views

Gono imposters dupe people money

5 hrs ago | 155 Views

Child killed for crying

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

Man killed for visiting married lover

5 hrs ago | 434 Views

Youthful Sibanda cleared to contest in DCC elections

5 hrs ago | 181 Views

Dangarembga seeks bail relaxation

5 hrs ago | 57 Views

UBH COVID-19 centre opens to public

5 hrs ago | 67 Views

Ex-convicts sentenced to life in jail

5 hrs ago | 261 Views

Social media dismantles State media monopoly

5 hrs ago | 148 Views

Is Mnangagwa govt new dispensation?

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zifa, Mamutse take SRC to court

5 hrs ago | 33 Views

Mapeza wary of Costa dol Sol backlash

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

US$98k fraud at Bulawayo milling company

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

WATCH: Invited cop 'slaps' pupil

5 hrs ago | 367 Views

Harare HR boss re-arrested

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

MDC Alliance abduction skeletons tumble

5 hrs ago | 371 Views

5 Chitungwiza councillors arrested

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

Patient vanishes from hospital, found dead

5 hrs ago | 200 Views

The advantages of outsourcing production

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

'Zim prison, a crime against humanity' twittered Biti, prisoner - true all because selling out on reforms

11 hrs ago | 703 Views

Mbuya Nehanda's family must not disturb honouring of our heroine

11 hrs ago | 820 Views

Unpacking Nelson Chamisa; MDC Alliance turns into a coven under Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 885 Views

Pregnant school girl commits suicide by drinking insecticide

18 hrs ago | 2203 Views

Biti charged with assault, denies wrongdoing

18 hrs ago | 2044 Views

Chiwenga's wife in awful pain

18 hrs ago | 2181 Views

JSC pushes for digital delivery of justice

19 hrs ago | 226 Views

Mbuya Nehanda statue ignites debate

19 hrs ago | 931 Views

Gideon Gono's stature abused in scam

19 hrs ago | 1790 Views

Police promote over 5 000 officers

19 hrs ago | 823 Views

Sikhala bids to end Zimbabwe's myriad challenges

19 hrs ago | 638 Views

Government in learner's licence U-turn

19 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Zimra's new online cargo clearance system brews chaos at Beitbridge

19 hrs ago | 412 Views

Mnangagwa caps 4959 UZ graduates

19 hrs ago | 195 Views

Who will be the first Premier League manager to be sacked?

23 hrs ago | 877 Views

What can we expect from Sun Met 2021?

23 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zanu PF MP disciplined for undermining ED

23 hrs ago | 1679 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days