Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zifa propose March for PSL

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
ZIFA has proposed the first week of March next year for the resumption of Premier Soccer League pending local
clubs approval.

The return of local football had been in doubt in recent weeks following the proposed bio bubble concept which Zifa described as a Sports and Recreation Commission concept thrown at them by the sports governing body.

"Following government's approval for football to return after the Covid-19 break, the executive committee would like to know if you are prepared to start training on January 4, 2021.

"The proposed date for commencement of league programmes is the first week of March in 2021," Zifa spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela wrote to PSL clubs.

"Please bear in mind that the resumption of all football activities is preceded by mandatory Covid-19 testing of all stakeholders, with only Covid-19 free individuals being allowed to participate while those found positive should self-isolate."

Zifa committed themselves to paying the initial Covid-19 tests for all the premiership players as they warm up to the long awaited return of competitive football.

"Football post-Covid-19 brings about new realities for football institutions which you should all brace up for. ‘‘The likelihood of playing in empty stadiums is very high considering that large gatherings are still prohibited," he added.

"Zifa will honour its promise to pay for initial tests for all players as well as paying referees' fees for the forthcoming season. "It is everyone's responsibility to religiously adhere to standard procedures of operating recommended by the government, Caf and Fifa.

"The only way to convince the government to gradually allow supporters into the stadiums is by ensuring that football remains Covid-19 free."

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Biti freed on $10 000 bail

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Man kills boy, cooks head

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

Cattle rustler weeps in court

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs jostling to take over from Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 531 Views

Zesa cuts home use power costs

4 hrs ago | 250 Views

Bruising battles in Zanu-PF DCC polls

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

Senior CID officers denied bail

4 hrs ago | 238 Views

Mnangagwa tells off western countries

4 hrs ago | 226 Views

Macheso releases single

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Local authorities cleansing crucial

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

BREAKING: Obert Mpofu tests Covid-19 positive

15 hrs ago | 4434 Views

Khupe dribbles Mwonzora

18 hrs ago | 4376 Views

Mnangagwa deals Chamisa blow

18 hrs ago | 4632 Views

Chiwenga targets sex workers

18 hrs ago | 3738 Views

Mthuli Ncube should increase 2% tax to 5%, says Eddie Cross

18 hrs ago | 2190 Views

5 robbers stage daring in-transit-cash heist

18 hrs ago | 3209 Views

3 candidates withdraw from Zanu-PF DCC elections

18 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Ex-MP says he is still in the game

18 hrs ago | 887 Views

School head in car accident

18 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Shortage of ballot boxes hits Zanu-PF DCC elections

18 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zanu-PF MP in trouble for 'disrespecting Mnangagwa'

18 hrs ago | 657 Views

Gono imposters dupe people money

18 hrs ago | 344 Views

Child killed for crying

18 hrs ago | 435 Views

Man killed for visiting married lover

18 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Youthful Sibanda cleared to contest in DCC elections

18 hrs ago | 355 Views

Dangarembga seeks bail relaxation

18 hrs ago | 146 Views

UBH COVID-19 centre opens to public

18 hrs ago | 135 Views

Ex-convicts sentenced to life in jail

18 hrs ago | 669 Views

Social media dismantles State media monopoly

18 hrs ago | 347 Views

Is Mnangagwa govt new dispensation?

18 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zifa, Mamutse take SRC to court

18 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mapeza wary of Costa dol Sol backlash

18 hrs ago | 179 Views

US$98k fraud at Bulawayo milling company

18 hrs ago | 427 Views

WATCH: Invited cop 'slaps' pupil

18 hrs ago | 847 Views

Harare HR boss re-arrested

18 hrs ago | 164 Views

MDC Alliance abduction skeletons tumble

18 hrs ago | 762 Views

5 Chitungwiza councillors arrested

18 hrs ago | 158 Views

Patient vanishes from hospital, found dead

18 hrs ago | 403 Views

The advantages of outsourcing production

18 hrs ago | 68 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days