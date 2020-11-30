Zifa propose March for PSL

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIFA has proposed the first week of March next year for the resumption of Premier Soccer League pending localclubs approval.The return of local football had been in doubt in recent weeks following the proposed bio bubble concept which Zifa described as a Sports and Recreation Commission concept thrown at them by the sports governing body."Following government's approval for football to return after the Covid-19 break, the executive committee would like to know if you are prepared to start training on January 4, 2021."The proposed date for commencement of league programmes is the first week of March in 2021," Zifa spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela wrote to PSL clubs."Please bear in mind that the resumption of all football activities is preceded by mandatory Covid-19 testing of all stakeholders, with only Covid-19 free individuals being allowed to participate while those found positive should self-isolate."Zifa committed themselves to paying the initial Covid-19 tests for all the premiership players as they warm up to the long awaited return of competitive football."Football post-Covid-19 brings about new realities for football institutions which you should all brace up for. ‘‘The likelihood of playing in empty stadiums is very high considering that large gatherings are still prohibited," he added."Zifa will honour its promise to pay for initial tests for all players as well as paying referees' fees for the forthcoming season. "It is everyone's responsibility to religiously adhere to standard procedures of operating recommended by the government, Caf and Fifa."The only way to convince the government to gradually allow supporters into the stadiums is by ensuring that football remains Covid-19 free."