Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa tells off western countries

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday savaged western countries for allegedly derailing the development of the country and that of Africa at large.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of the Museum of African Liberation in Warren Park, Harare, Mnangagwa said it was high time for African countries to unite and defend themselves against western powers.

"To this day, our quest to the unhindered right to access and utilise our natural resources continues being hampered. In the case of Zimbabwe, sanctions constrain the realisation of our full socioeconomic potential.

"In the case of other countries on our continent, detractors continue to fund and fuel divisions so that while we fight, the pilferage and looting of our resources goes unchecked. Learning from our history and past, the time has come for us to deliberately and more consciously defend our interests as the people of Africa," Mnangagwa said.

He said Africa must remain vigilant and unite against western countries which still see Africa as a dark continent. "Let us never give in to the cunning machinations of neo-colonial forces in whatever guise. "We are wiser now; we are people with an identity, a continent with an ideology, rich history, culture, natural endowments and scientific thinking. We are not mediocre. Our future is bright; we are a continent on the rise.

"Through this continental project, let us put to rest the one -sided Euro-centric narratives which have been perpetuated in the public space for too long. We are marching together, bonded by the ideals of pan-Africanism, Ubuntu and African renaissance, through the documentation, protection, preservation and promotion of our rich liberation legacy," he added.

The museum is expected to capture "authentic and legitimate" liberation war story of Zimbabwe by "Africans and for African children." In an unrelated issue, Mnangagwa yesterday urged industry to use modern technology to increase production.

Speaking during the tour of the Pretoria Portland Cement (PPC) manufacturing plant in Harare, Mnangagwa expressed gratitude to the company for showing confidence by investing in the country as well as deploying more efficient and environmentally friendly technologies.

"As enunciated in the Transitional Stabilisation Programme and the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS 1), infrastructure development is one of the critical enablers in the modernisation, industrialisation and provision of social services for economic growth.

"The anticipated massive growth of roads, dam and housing construction projects entail that our cement production, which is an indispensable ingredient in infrastructure development, expands in tandem with the projected demand.

"Leveraging on the prevailing macro-stability, I encourage the industry to increase production and productivity through innovation, research and development" said Mnangagwa.

This comes as the NDS1 is expected to prioritise on the continuity of macro-stability and inclusive, rapid growth whilst enhancing the role of the private sector including small and medium-sized enterprises as the engine for growth and job creation.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Biti freed on $10 000 bail

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Man kills boy, cooks head

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

Cattle rustler weeps in court

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs jostling to take over from Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 491 Views

Zesa cuts home use power costs

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Bruising battles in Zanu-PF DCC polls

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Senior CID officers denied bail

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zifa propose March for PSL

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Macheso releases single

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Local authorities cleansing crucial

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

BREAKING: Obert Mpofu tests Covid-19 positive

15 hrs ago | 4424 Views

Khupe dribbles Mwonzora

18 hrs ago | 4364 Views

Mnangagwa deals Chamisa blow

18 hrs ago | 4629 Views

Chiwenga targets sex workers

18 hrs ago | 3735 Views

Mthuli Ncube should increase 2% tax to 5%, says Eddie Cross

18 hrs ago | 2189 Views

5 robbers stage daring in-transit-cash heist

18 hrs ago | 3206 Views

3 candidates withdraw from Zanu-PF DCC elections

18 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Ex-MP says he is still in the game

18 hrs ago | 883 Views

School head in car accident

18 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Shortage of ballot boxes hits Zanu-PF DCC elections

18 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zanu-PF MP in trouble for 'disrespecting Mnangagwa'

18 hrs ago | 657 Views

Gono imposters dupe people money

18 hrs ago | 344 Views

Child killed for crying

18 hrs ago | 435 Views

Man killed for visiting married lover

18 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Youthful Sibanda cleared to contest in DCC elections

18 hrs ago | 353 Views

Dangarembga seeks bail relaxation

18 hrs ago | 146 Views

UBH COVID-19 centre opens to public

18 hrs ago | 134 Views

Ex-convicts sentenced to life in jail

18 hrs ago | 667 Views

Social media dismantles State media monopoly

18 hrs ago | 347 Views

Is Mnangagwa govt new dispensation?

18 hrs ago | 245 Views

Zifa, Mamutse take SRC to court

18 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mapeza wary of Costa dol Sol backlash

18 hrs ago | 179 Views

US$98k fraud at Bulawayo milling company

18 hrs ago | 425 Views

WATCH: Invited cop 'slaps' pupil

18 hrs ago | 845 Views

Harare HR boss re-arrested

18 hrs ago | 164 Views

MDC Alliance abduction skeletons tumble

18 hrs ago | 762 Views

5 Chitungwiza councillors arrested

18 hrs ago | 158 Views

Patient vanishes from hospital, found dead

18 hrs ago | 403 Views

The advantages of outsourcing production

18 hrs ago | 68 Views

'Zim prison, a crime against humanity' twittered Biti, prisoner - true all because selling out on reforms

24 hrs ago | 960 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days