Mnangagwa tells off western countries

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday savaged western countries for allegedly derailing the development of the country and that of Africa at large.Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of the Museum of African Liberation in Warren Park, Harare, Mnangagwa said it was high time for African countries to unite and defend themselves against western powers."To this day, our quest to the unhindered right to access and utilise our natural resources continues being hampered. In the case of Zimbabwe, sanctions constrain the realisation of our full socioeconomic potential."In the case of other countries on our continent, detractors continue to fund and fuel divisions so that while we fight, the pilferage and looting of our resources goes unchecked. Learning from our history and past, the time has come for us to deliberately and more consciously defend our interests as the people of Africa," Mnangagwa said.He said Africa must remain vigilant and unite against western countries which still see Africa as a dark continent. "Let us never give in to the cunning machinations of neo-colonial forces in whatever guise. "We are wiser now; we are people with an identity, a continent with an ideology, rich history, culture, natural endowments and scientific thinking. We are not mediocre. Our future is bright; we are a continent on the rise."Through this continental project, let us put to rest the one -sided Euro-centric narratives which have been perpetuated in the public space for too long. We are marching together, bonded by the ideals of pan-Africanism, Ubuntu and African renaissance, through the documentation, protection, preservation and promotion of our rich liberation legacy," he added.The museum is expected to capture "authentic and legitimate" liberation war story of Zimbabwe by "Africans and for African children." In an unrelated issue, Mnangagwa yesterday urged industry to use modern technology to increase production.Speaking during the tour of the Pretoria Portland Cement (PPC) manufacturing plant in Harare, Mnangagwa expressed gratitude to the company for showing confidence by investing in the country as well as deploying more efficient and environmentally friendly technologies."As enunciated in the Transitional Stabilisation Programme and the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS 1), infrastructure development is one of the critical enablers in the modernisation, industrialisation and provision of social services for economic growth."The anticipated massive growth of roads, dam and housing construction projects entail that our cement production, which is an indispensable ingredient in infrastructure development, expands in tandem with the projected demand."Leveraging on the prevailing macro-stability, I encourage the industry to increase production and productivity through innovation, research and development" said Mnangagwa.This comes as the NDS1 is expected to prioritise on the continuity of macro-stability and inclusive, rapid growth whilst enhancing the role of the private sector including small and medium-sized enterprises as the engine for growth and job creation.