Bruising battles in Zanu-PF DCC polls

by Staff reporter

THE stage is set for bruising battles as the ruling Zanu-PF conduct their much awaited district co-ordinating committees (DCCs) elections across eight provinces today.This comes as cracks have been widening in the ruling party ahead of the polls amid fears of factionalism rearing its 4ugly ahead again in Zanu-PF.So tense are the battles to land influential positions in the DCCs that senior legislators and ministers have decided to contest in order to improve their standing ahead of 2023 elections. In Mashonaland East, some of the big names taking part in the elections include deputy Health minister John Mangwiro, who is contesting for the position of health secretary in Chikomba district. Mangwiro will battle with Chamunorwa Tseriwa and Pardon Mudzimu.Mutoko East MP Richard Musiyiwa is vying for Mutoko district chairmanship where he is contesting Zano Kahuni. Mutoko North legislators Rambidzai Nyabote is contesting for the secretary for transport post against Patrick Charles Masenyama.In Masvingo, a fierce battle is expected in Zaka district as former provincial chairperson Paradzai Chakona is expected to tussle with Zaka Central MP Davison Svuure. Deputy minister of Finance Clemence Chiduwa will battle it out with Tobias Tapeya to lead Zaka district.In Gutu, former Masvingo provincial chairperson for youths Brian Munyoro is being challenged by Mugove Mubaiwa for the post of district chairperson. In Midlands province, some of the bigwigs, who are vying for positions in the DCC elections include Tawanda Karikoga (Gokwe Mapfungautsi), Godern Chanda (Gokwe Sesame), Vongaishe Mupereri (former Mbizo MP), Omega Sibanda (Vungu) and former Chiwundura MP Brown Ndlovu. In Mashonaland Central, Energy minister Zhemu Soda, former Muzarabani North MP Christopher Chitindi and Size Tapera (Muzarabani South) are all set to contest this weekend.In Mashonaland West Province, notable candidates, who include Chegutu East MP, Webster Shamu's wife, Constance, former Grain Marketing Board manager Tendai Chasauka, Magunje MP Cecil Kashiri and his Makonde counterpart Kindness Paradza will also contest in the DCC elections this weekend.This comes after Zanu-PF spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa said the party would not hesitate to expel anyone found guilty of indiscipline."I want to warn any of our members who may be tempted to commit any acts of indiscipline. The warning is that we are watching any acts of indiscipline that bring the party into disrepute. "Indiscipline will not be tolerated; acts of indiscipline will be reported to our national disciplinary committee which will descend with a sledge hammer on anyone who is going to be convicted of perpetrating any acts of violence which disrupt the electoral process."I want to say to our members if you commit any acts of indiscipline don't be surprised to find yourself outside the membership of Zanu-PF, don't blame anybody but yourself. "We want to assure all peaceloving Zimbabweans who will be going with their business to do so freely as the elections will be conducted in a peaceful manner the party has mobilised adequate security measures to deal with malcontents who might want to disrupt the process," Chinamasa said on Thursday at the party headquarters.These crucial structures elect Zanu-PF's 10 provincial executives - where the party and President Emmerson Mnangagwa draws members of the central committee and the politburo from.DCCs were disbanded in 2012 after they were deemed to be fanning factionalism during Mnangagwa and former vice president Joice Mujuru's battles to succeed Mugabe. Then, Mnangagwa's group had gained control of most regions, including Mujuru's Mashonaland Central province.