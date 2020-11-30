Latest News Editor's Choice


Cattle rustler weeps in court

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago
A Chiweshe man wept at Concession magistrates courts on Friday after he was sentenced to 9 years in jail.


Fanuel Mazinde (29) was sentenced to a mandatory sentence of nine years by magistrate Nixon Mangoti.

"Your worship my wife is 8 months pregnant and she is the one who sent me to steal this bovine because she wanted preparation," lamented Mazinde.

"My in-laws are accusing me of abusing my wife hence they want to snatch her away from me so l had no choice since l desperately needed some money," he wept.

Public prosecutor Moses Kuimba told the court that 20 November Tord Katunda drove his cattle from the grazing lands to his kraal.

On November 29 Katunda's neighbour saw the stolen ox pulling a scorch cart and told the owner.

The police managed to arrest the convict who had since sold it to Darlington Nhamburo.

Source - Byo24news

