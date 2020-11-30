Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man kills boy, cooks head

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
In a grisly incident, a man from Matova village under Chief Zimuto in the Gokomere area, yesterday murdered his brother's nine-year-old son before cutting off his head and boiling it in a pot.

The man is said to be mentally-challenged.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying the man was already in custody.

"We are still investigating the motive but the suspect is already in custody," said Ass Com Nyathi.

Facts gathered by TellZim News are that the boy, identified as Trevor Chitiga, went to play at his uncle Clever Chitiga's place yesterday afternoon but did not return home at the expected time.

His parents began to look for him all over but could not find him. Earlier today, people found Clever boiling the boy's head in a huge pot but with the rest of the body missing.

On being approached, the suspect, who is said to be mentally-challnged, fled the scene but was arrested in Mucheke high density suburb in Masvingo and was detained at Chikato Police Station.

The boy's torso was later found wrapped in a mosquito net and dumped in a trench in the same village.

It is said the boy was a grade two pupil at Matova Primary School

Source - tellzim

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Biti freed on $10 000 bail

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Cattle rustler weeps in court

3 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs jostling to take over from Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 509 Views

Zesa cuts home use power costs

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Bruising battles in Zanu-PF DCC polls

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Senior CID officers denied bail

4 hrs ago | 234 Views

Mnangagwa tells off western countries

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

Zifa propose March for PSL

4 hrs ago | 27 Views

Macheso releases single

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Local authorities cleansing crucial

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

BREAKING: Obert Mpofu tests Covid-19 positive

15 hrs ago | 4430 Views

Khupe dribbles Mwonzora

18 hrs ago | 4368 Views

Mnangagwa deals Chamisa blow

18 hrs ago | 4630 Views

Chiwenga targets sex workers

18 hrs ago | 3736 Views

Mthuli Ncube should increase 2% tax to 5%, says Eddie Cross

18 hrs ago | 2189 Views

5 robbers stage daring in-transit-cash heist

18 hrs ago | 3206 Views

3 candidates withdraw from Zanu-PF DCC elections

18 hrs ago | 1506 Views

Ex-MP says he is still in the game

18 hrs ago | 885 Views

School head in car accident

18 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Shortage of ballot boxes hits Zanu-PF DCC elections

18 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zanu-PF MP in trouble for 'disrespecting Mnangagwa'

18 hrs ago | 657 Views

Gono imposters dupe people money

18 hrs ago | 344 Views

Child killed for crying

18 hrs ago | 435 Views

Man killed for visiting married lover

18 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Youthful Sibanda cleared to contest in DCC elections

18 hrs ago | 355 Views

Dangarembga seeks bail relaxation

18 hrs ago | 146 Views

UBH COVID-19 centre opens to public

18 hrs ago | 135 Views

Ex-convicts sentenced to life in jail

18 hrs ago | 669 Views

Social media dismantles State media monopoly

18 hrs ago | 347 Views

Is Mnangagwa govt new dispensation?

18 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zifa, Mamutse take SRC to court

18 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mapeza wary of Costa dol Sol backlash

18 hrs ago | 179 Views

US$98k fraud at Bulawayo milling company

18 hrs ago | 426 Views

WATCH: Invited cop 'slaps' pupil

18 hrs ago | 847 Views

Harare HR boss re-arrested

18 hrs ago | 164 Views

MDC Alliance abduction skeletons tumble

18 hrs ago | 762 Views

5 Chitungwiza councillors arrested

18 hrs ago | 158 Views

Patient vanishes from hospital, found dead

18 hrs ago | 403 Views

The advantages of outsourcing production

18 hrs ago | 68 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days