Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's govt says saboteurs stand no chance

by Staff reporter
49 secs ago | Views
TREASURY will not give a chance to economic saboteurs as monetary authorities will come down hard on those who get in the way of Zimbabwe's inevitable economic boom, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Ministry's Strategic Plan review workshop in Vumba yesterday, Prof Ncube urged Zimbabweans to unite towards economic prosperity.

"Those who want to sabotage the economy; we will not allow them to succeed in sabotaging just for the sake of it.

"Everyone should work together and realise that together we can build the country and move towards prosperity as desired in the Vision 2030 of an upper middle income status. They should either move aside or join in. Together we will achieve the objectives of Vision 2030 and move towards a middle income economy status," he said.

Prof Ncube said Treasury will continue implementing strategies that will enforce fiscal and monetary discipline to maintain a stable economic environment and achieve an upper middle income economy by 2030.

He said the implementation of the five key areas targeted under the National Development Strategy (NDS1) would promote macro-economic discipline.

"We are discussing the five key areas in terms of development under the NDS1 around making sure we maintain a stable macro-economic environment, so we covered macroeconomic discipline, fiscal discipline and how we go about it to achieve it.

"These are critical to making sure that the environment is stable," the Minister said. Prof Ncube last week announced a $421, 6 million budget for 2021 which is expected to spur economic growth by 7,4 percent.

He said all stakeholders including the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and the Insurance and Pensions Commission among others had explored ways of raising the resources to fund the 2021 National budget.

Government, he said, would also implement strategies to support motor vehicle production at Quest Motors in Mutare by providing a demand for their products as well as incentives for the vehicle manufacturer to grow and create jobs.

Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

FC Platinum completes a double over Costa do Sol of Mozambique

14 secs ago | 0 Views

'They called me a dissident,' says Thambolenyoka

1 min ago | 0 Views

Pupils in Zimsec nightmare

2 mins ago | 3 Views

How fiber optic internet will help your company

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa warns wholesalers, retailers

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Schools to remain open

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Chaos at Zanu-PF's DCC polls

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Mthuli Ncube crafts debt control plan

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Re-imagining education in the Second Republic

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Creative ways to make money in the United States

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa's wife launches school feeding scheme for Harare

9 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out Covid-19 vaccine soon, says Mahomva

10 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa says 'robust trade reforms pay off'

10 mins ago | 5 Views

ZBC Journalist dies of Covid-19

11 mins ago | 8 Views

Peace Commission shocked after Mnangagwa snub in Gukurahundi genocide reburials

11 mins ago | 5 Views

Buying for buying your next camera

13 mins ago | 7 Views

Biti freed on $10 000 bail

10 hrs ago | 919 Views

Man kills boy, cooks head

10 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Cattle rustler weeps in court

11 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs jostling to take over from Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 2032 Views

Zesa cuts home use power costs

11 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Bruising battles in Zanu-PF DCC polls

11 hrs ago | 449 Views

Senior CID officers denied bail

11 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Mnangagwa tells off western countries

11 hrs ago | 542 Views

Zifa propose March for PSL

11 hrs ago | 75 Views

Macheso releases single

11 hrs ago | 175 Views

Local authorities cleansing crucial

11 hrs ago | 89 Views

BREAKING: Obert Mpofu tests Covid-19 positive

22 hrs ago | 4740 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days