Mutsvangwa mourns Munyaka

by Staff reporter
19 secs ago | Views
INFORMATION, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa has described veteran ZBC reporter Janet Munyaka, who died in Harare yesterday, as an accomplished scribe.

Munyaka was the ZBC's diplomatic correspondent.

In a statement last night, Sen Mutsvangwa said she was deeply saddened by Munyaka's untimely death.

"It is with great sadness that we learnt of the passing away of one of the country's veteran female journalists, Janet Munyaka, who served at the national broadcaster, ZBC for over a decade.

"Janet, as she was affectionately called by colleagues and news audiences, served as a municipal, health and politics reporter over her long stretch at ZBC.

"She was now the diplomatic correspondent, having taken over from her late colleague, Judith Makwanya.

"I have known Janet for many years and am devastated to learn of her passing. She was a strong, hardworking, accomplished and able journalist. The public broadcaster, the journalism fraternity and indeed the nation is poorer without Janet."

Minister Mutsvangwa said Munyaka's death was a huge loss to the media fraternity, as she was an inspiration to many, especially female journalists.

"On behalf of Government, I wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the Munyaka family, her workmates, the journalism fraternity, her friends and Zimbabweans in general. May you find solace and comfort in the good work that Janet did for her country.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family; her husband Jackson, and her four children, Lloyd, Tanya, Junior, and Tanatswa in this very difficult time. We have lost a great champion, a wonderful person, and a dear friend.

"Janet, you were a role model for up and coming journalists in an environment where few women are recognised. We will miss you, may your dear soul rest in peace."

Source - sundaymail

