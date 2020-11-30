Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Government releases 2021 schools calendar

by Staff reporter
18 secs ago | Views
SCHOOLS will once again open in a phased approach next year with only those in Form Four this year returning on 4 January to finish writing their remaining papers.

Other pupils will only return to class in another phased approach with some classes especially Form One expected to start school as late as February 2021.

Those going into Form One, who are Grade Seven this year, started writing public examinations last week on Thursday and will only finish on 17 December.

Those writing Ordinary level examinations will have some of their papers overlapping into early next year.
Other non-examination classes will close this term on 18 December and initially the Government had indicated that schools will then reopen on 4 January 2021.

However, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Director of Communications, Mr Taungana Ndoro, told Sunday News yesterday that the ministry will employ the same method of phased opening of schools next year as a way of decongesting and further implementing the Standard Operation Procedures.

He said only pupils who have not finished writing their public examinations will return on 4 January to finish the papers while phased dates for other classes will be announced in due course.

"We are opening schools on January 4 2021 to allow the Ordinary Level candidates to finish their examinations. Other returning pupils will have to come in February most probably after the Form 4 students finish their examinations," he said.

Mr Ndoro said Grade Seven results will be released early next year but definitely before 31 January.

This comes as the ministry will tomorrow open the online application platform for Form One pupils wishing to be enrolled into boarding schools next year.

The Government introduced the Form One online application in 2016 for boarding schools to plug profiteering by some schools who were making parents pay for entrance tests.

Most schools were now conducting their own assessments for pupils and make them sit for entrance tests after paying money, rendering Grade Seven examinations irrelevant.

Some schools would call many prospective pupils for interviews when they could only enrol a few classes.

"We expect the Grade 7 results to be out before January 31. The Form 1 pupils will enrol after the Ordinary level candidates have finished their examinations. The idea is to continue decongesting our schools and following the Standards Operation Procedures amid the Covid-19 pandemic. We will have a phased schools reopening," said Mr Ndoro.

According to a circular released last week by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, the online platform will run from tomorrow to 31 January.

Under the method, pupils have to apply through the Electronic Ministry's Application Platform (EMAP) where an applicant is allowed to place three applications at each given time although there is room for the upward review of the number of applications accepted until the closing date.

"The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education will be launching online the Electronic Ministry's Application Platform (EMAP) for Form 1 boarding place enrolment from Monday 7th of December to January 31 2021.

An applicant is allowed to have three maximum active applications at any given time in order to decongest traffic on the platform. The schools will notify the successful applicants through sms. Once offered a place by a school an applicant can decline it and once declined a place cannot be reclaimed back.

The enrolment will start after the official publication of the 2020 Grade 7 Zimsec results," reads a statement from the ministry.

This year, following premature closure of schools in March as a preventive measure against Covid-19, the Government introduced a phased approached to schools opening where Phase One of the reopening was on 28 September and was meant for the Grade 7s, Forms 4 and Upper Sixth followed by Grade 6, Form 3 and 5s on 26 October under the second phase.

In Phase Three, schools opened on 9 November 2020 with the rest of the learners which covered ECD A and B, grade 1,2,3,4,5 and Forms 1 and 2.

However, an industrial action by most teachers affected learning resulting in the Government taking a decision to postpone some of the public examinations into next year.

Reopening of schools were, however, affected when about 300 schoolchildren at various schools contracted the virus.
Mr Ndoro said the disease has been contained at most schools with 50 percent recoveries recorded in the past few weeks.

The hardest hit school was John Tallach High in Ntabazinduna, Matabeleland North Province where about 185 pupils and teachers tested positive. However, the situation has since been contained.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

300 fake Covid-19 certificates seized

45 secs ago | 1 Views

Woman marries two men, gets arrested

1 min ago | 2 Views

How playing poker can make you a better person

1 min ago | 1 Views

Mutsvangwa mourns Munyaka

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Parly gets the very short end of stick

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Young business women get windfall

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Kirsty Coventry salutes new pool queen Mikayla

5 mins ago | 4 Views

China Aid installs 200 boreholes in Zimbabwe

5 mins ago | 3 Views

How to keep your Zimbabwe business going during this pandemic

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Rats cannot think beyond peanuts

8 mins ago | 8 Views

Govt has no shares in Impala, says Dondo

9 mins ago | 6 Views

FC Platinum completes a double over Costa do Sol of Mozambique

9 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says saboteurs stand no chance

10 mins ago | 7 Views

'They called me a dissident,' says Thambolenyoka

10 mins ago | 16 Views

Pupils in Zimsec nightmare

11 mins ago | 9 Views

How fiber optic internet will help your company

12 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa warns wholesalers, retailers

13 mins ago | 8 Views

Schools to remain open

14 mins ago | 6 Views

Chaos at Zanu-PF's DCC polls

14 mins ago | 10 Views

Mthuli Ncube crafts debt control plan

14 mins ago | 5 Views

Re-imagining education in the Second Republic

15 mins ago | 4 Views

Creative ways to make money in the United States

16 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa's wife launches school feeding scheme for Harare

18 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out Covid-19 vaccine soon, says Mahomva

19 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa says 'robust trade reforms pay off'

19 mins ago | 7 Views

ZBC Journalist dies of Covid-19

20 mins ago | 13 Views

Peace Commission shocked after Mnangagwa snub in Gukurahundi genocide reburials

20 mins ago | 8 Views

Buying for buying your next camera

22 mins ago | 7 Views

Biti freed on $10 000 bail

10 hrs ago | 937 Views

Man kills boy, cooks head

10 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Cattle rustler weeps in court

11 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs jostling to take over from Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 2068 Views

Zesa cuts home use power costs

11 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Bruising battles in Zanu-PF DCC polls

11 hrs ago | 455 Views

Senior CID officers denied bail

11 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Mnangagwa tells off western countries

11 hrs ago | 550 Views

Zifa propose March for PSL

11 hrs ago | 76 Views

Macheso releases single

11 hrs ago | 179 Views

Local authorities cleansing crucial

11 hrs ago | 90 Views

BREAKING: Obert Mpofu tests Covid-19 positive

22 hrs ago | 4749 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days