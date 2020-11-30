Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Obert Mpofu COVID-19 positive

by Staff reporter
12 secs ago | Views
ZANU-PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu has gone on self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

Zanu-PF acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa last night confirmed that Dr Mpofu was in self-isolation at his house in Harare.

"I can confirm that our Secretary for Administration tested positive for the Covid-19 pandemic and has gone on self-isolation in Harare," said Chinamasa.

He could not provide more information on when Dr Mpofu tested positive.

Dr Mpofu is the latest high-profile individual to test positive for the pandemic with others being Ministry of Finance and Economic Development Permanent Secretary Mr George Guvamatanga, Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Lovemore Matuke, Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos and Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Larry Mavima.

National hero and Retired Chief Air Marshal Perrance Shiri who was the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement Perrance Shiri succumbed to the pandemic on 29 July.

Meanwhile, according to figures from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the country as of Friday recorded 123 new Covid-19 cases and one death, with the seven-day rolling average for new cases rising to 119 from 114.

"As of 4 December, Zimbabwe has now recorded 10 547 cases, 8 802 recoveries and 281 deaths," read part of the update.

Bulawayo is leading in terms of active cases at 566 after recording 50 new infections.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Government releases 2021 schools calendar

59 secs ago | 0 Views

300 fake Covid-19 certificates seized

1 min ago | 1 Views

Woman marries two men, gets arrested

2 mins ago | 2 Views

How playing poker can make you a better person

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Mutsvangwa mourns Munyaka

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Parly gets the very short end of stick

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Young business women get windfall

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Kirsty Coventry salutes new pool queen Mikayla

5 mins ago | 4 Views

China Aid installs 200 boreholes in Zimbabwe

6 mins ago | 3 Views

How to keep your Zimbabwe business going during this pandemic

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Rats cannot think beyond peanuts

9 mins ago | 9 Views

Govt has no shares in Impala, says Dondo

9 mins ago | 6 Views

FC Platinum completes a double over Costa do Sol of Mozambique

10 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says saboteurs stand no chance

10 mins ago | 8 Views

'They called me a dissident,' says Thambolenyoka

11 mins ago | 18 Views

Pupils in Zimsec nightmare

11 mins ago | 10 Views

How fiber optic internet will help your company

12 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa warns wholesalers, retailers

14 mins ago | 8 Views

Schools to remain open

14 mins ago | 7 Views

Chaos at Zanu-PF's DCC polls

15 mins ago | 12 Views

Mthuli Ncube crafts debt control plan

15 mins ago | 6 Views

Re-imagining education in the Second Republic

16 mins ago | 5 Views

Creative ways to make money in the United States

17 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa's wife launches school feeding scheme for Harare

19 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out Covid-19 vaccine soon, says Mahomva

19 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa says 'robust trade reforms pay off'

20 mins ago | 8 Views

ZBC Journalist dies of Covid-19

20 mins ago | 14 Views

Peace Commission shocked after Mnangagwa snub in Gukurahundi genocide reburials

21 mins ago | 9 Views

Buying for buying your next camera

22 mins ago | 7 Views

Biti freed on $10 000 bail

10 hrs ago | 937 Views

Man kills boy, cooks head

10 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Cattle rustler weeps in court

11 hrs ago | 1239 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs jostling to take over from Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 2074 Views

Zesa cuts home use power costs

11 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Bruising battles in Zanu-PF DCC polls

11 hrs ago | 455 Views

Senior CID officers denied bail

11 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Mnangagwa tells off western countries

11 hrs ago | 552 Views

Zifa propose March for PSL

11 hrs ago | 77 Views

Macheso releases single

11 hrs ago | 179 Views

Local authorities cleansing crucial

11 hrs ago | 90 Views

BREAKING: Obert Mpofu tests Covid-19 positive

22 hrs ago | 4749 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days