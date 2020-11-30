Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nehanda statue saga rages

by Staff reporter
16 secs ago | Views
The government will consider input from Zimbabweans on the Mbuya Nehanda statue that will eventually be erected in Harare amid indications authorities are mulling the possibility of starting the process afresh following a public outcry.

A statue being made by sculptor David Mutasa sent tongues wagging when its images started circulating on social media after it was shown to President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week.

Some felt that the statue that showed a younger Mbuya Nehanda compared to how she appeared on her only known image was a distortion.

Godfrey Mahachi, the National Monuments and Museums of Zimbabwe (NMMZ) executive director, told The Standard that there was need for consensus on the spirit medium's image.
"The statue is being erected by the people of Zimbabwe," Mahachi said.

"Whilst our appreciation of exactly how Mbuya Nehanda looked like is limited because there's probably one photograph of her, there still needs to be some degree of consensus on the image of her, notwithstanding the limitations related to the issue.

"The opinions of the people matter."

The NMMZ defended the erection of the statue, which some Zimbabweans feel is not a priority at a time the country is facing a myriad of economic-related problems.

"Statues are commonplace throughout the world, including the Christian world," Mahachi said.

"Zimbabwe a few years ago erected the statue of Father Zimbabwe (late vice president Joshua Nkomo), South Africa and Mozambique erected statues of their former departed leaders, Nelson Mandela and Samora Machel respectively.

"The United Kingdom and the rest of europe and North America erect numerous statues of various persons regarded as significant contributors to their national histories.

"They are recognising the contributions of these people.

"They are celebrating them as distinguished departed citizens," Mahachi argued.

"They are not idols. They have not turned them into gods.

"They have made monuments out of their stories. The same applies in our case.

"Mbuya Nehanda is not being turned into a god because of the statue.

"As Zimbabweans, the statement we are making is that we're thankful to Mbuya Nehanda for the courage and sacrifices she made through her spiritual leadership of the First Chimurenga and we want present and future generations to remember those contributions and be inspired by them as they also become citizens, who contribute to the common
good."

He said they chose to do a statue of Mbuya Nehanda Nyakasikana because of her role in the liberation struggle particularly her prophetic words before her hanging in 1898 that "my bones will rise," which inspired the Second Chimurenga.

"It will be remembered that the Second Chimurenga that finally delivered independence and sovereignty to Zimbabweans was directly inspired by the First Chimurenga, in particular Mbuya Nehanda's prophetic words 'my bones shall rise' declaration just before she was hanged by the colonial administration for her role in that early struggle against our conquest by the British," Mahachi said.

"Nehanda is a spirit, who operates through mediums.

"There are known mediums of Nehanda before Nyakasikana inasmuch as there are some after her.

"Currently there are several claimants, dotted around the country.

"The fact that we have a medium through whom we then interact and get guidance from Nehanda the spirit means that the spirit has personified itself through its medium. We can represent the spirit through its medium.

"The medium is our means to the spirit.

"If we, therefore, want to respect the spirit and to immortalise it through honouring by way of erecting a statue, we represent the spirit through its medium."

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF members boycott DCC elections

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Lockdown takes toll on transporters

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Man commits suicide over son's health

3 mins ago | 2 Views

TelOne to plant 100 000 trees

3 mins ago | 4 Views

'Sanctions hampering prosperity' said Mnangagwa didn't stop US$2 b Blue Roof, Parthenon to greed

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Picking a bank that works for you

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Beware of post-lockdown gravy train

7 mins ago | 3 Views

State media must desist from fuelling persecution of CSOs

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Bosso to hold elections, AGM

9 mins ago | 5 Views

'One year needed to retrieve Esigodini trapped miners'

9 mins ago | 12 Views

Sponsorship scuttles PSL mini-league

10 mins ago | 2 Views

Tips on how to build your house

10 mins ago | 9 Views

How do Singaporeans spend their weekends

15 mins ago | 12 Views

Bulawayo water woes to continue

17 mins ago | 11 Views

HIV reprieve for women

18 mins ago | 11 Views

Obert Mpofu COVID-19 positive

18 mins ago | 6 Views

Government releases 2021 schools calendar

19 mins ago | 18 Views

300 fake Covid-19 certificates seized

19 mins ago | 19 Views

Woman marries two men, gets arrested

20 mins ago | 19 Views

How playing poker can make you a better person

20 mins ago | 8 Views

Mutsvangwa mourns Munyaka

22 mins ago | 17 Views

Parly gets the very short end of stick

22 mins ago | 6 Views

Young business women get windfall

23 mins ago | 9 Views

Kirsty Coventry salutes new pool queen Mikayla

23 mins ago | 7 Views

China Aid installs 200 boreholes in Zimbabwe

24 mins ago | 8 Views

How to keep your Zimbabwe business going during this pandemic

25 mins ago | 4 Views

Rats cannot think beyond peanuts

27 mins ago | 25 Views

Govt has no shares in Impala, says Dondo

27 mins ago | 16 Views

FC Platinum completes a double over Costa do Sol of Mozambique

28 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says saboteurs stand no chance

28 mins ago | 19 Views

'They called me a dissident,' says Thambolenyoka

29 mins ago | 43 Views

Pupils in Zimsec nightmare

29 mins ago | 25 Views

How fiber optic internet will help your company

30 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa warns wholesalers, retailers

32 mins ago | 26 Views

Schools to remain open

32 mins ago | 18 Views

Chaos at Zanu-PF's DCC polls

32 mins ago | 26 Views

Mthuli Ncube crafts debt control plan

33 mins ago | 8 Views

Re-imagining education in the Second Republic

33 mins ago | 13 Views

Creative ways to make money in the United States

34 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa's wife launches school feeding scheme for Harare

37 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out Covid-19 vaccine soon, says Mahomva

37 mins ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa says 'robust trade reforms pay off'

38 mins ago | 11 Views

ZBC Journalist dies of Covid-19

38 mins ago | 40 Views

Peace Commission shocked after Mnangagwa snub in Gukurahundi genocide reburials

39 mins ago | 20 Views

Buying for buying your next camera

40 mins ago | 13 Views

Biti freed on $10 000 bail

10 hrs ago | 955 Views

Man kills boy, cooks head

10 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Cattle rustler weeps in court

11 hrs ago | 1278 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs jostling to take over from Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 2134 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days