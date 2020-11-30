Zimbabwe health care network - What you need to know

News / National

The many factors that have led to the condition of Zimbabwe's current public health care system have taken their toll. First and foremost, the country's economic decline is mostly to blame. Unfortunately, the hardest hit is Zimbabwe's poorest citizens.Since the officials failed to establish fiscal and monetary policies, the budget deficit has never improved. According to the most recent statistics, over 90 percent of the citizens who could be working are not. And, those who are working are earning an average of 1,250 ZWD an hour.The high unemployment rate has mostly been contributed to the decline in the economy. Another factor linked to the uncontrolled budget deficit is the 2019 drought that left nearly 1/3 of the population without food.The health of Zimbabwe's economy does not look like it will improve any time soon. In fact, the United Nations believes the economy will worsen over the next decade.Currently, the largest health care provider in the country Mission clinics and hospitals. Evidence shows that these health care services are heavily invested in the rural areas. It was reported that Mission clinics and hospitals serve 68 percent of health care services in rural areas and another 35 percent across the country.People living in rural areas are the most vulnerable. Some of the Mission hospitals are operated by Canadian and American doctors and doctor's assistants. Most of the hospitals report nearly 90 percent full year-around.Both males and females are at a high risk of contracting HIV and AIDS in Zimbabwe. The country is reporting new cases of both diseases each day. The group hardest hit by the infections in 2018 was teenagers 15 years of age and older. In 2018, the country reported 4,200 new HIV infections among young males and 9,000 among young females.The high percentage of existing and new/AIDS cases is also having a negative impact on the country's public health care system.Ultimately, the country's healthcare sector has faced immense challenges over the years. One of the biggest problems they've faced is a lack of skilled professionals. The country doesn't have enough doctors and nurses. This means that the supply is low but the demand is very high. This imbalance is starting to take a toll. Also, the country's eroded infrastructure has left many hospitals ill-equipped. They do not have enough laundry machines, kitchen equipment, and other supplies. The medicine supply is running low and this is frightening for people living in this country.The problem was exacerbated by several humanitarian crises including the recent measles and cholera epidemics. Experts argue that the country's public healthcare system is dysfunctional and most agree that it needs to be revamped quickly. Otherwise, millions of Zimbabwe residents are going to be left in perilous situations.When the country introduced user fees, the demand for healthcare services dropped quickly. The fees tend to vary from one healthcare provider to another and it created a problem for people needing help. A lot of people cannot afford these services so they cannot get the assistance they need. The Zimbabwe government has decided to provide free healthcare services to pregnant and lactating mothers as well as children under five and people over 60. Still, the policy has been very tough to implement.The country lacks sufficient government financial support so user fees are the main income source for most healthcare facilities. With a lack of funding, these facilities can only provide basic services. It is estimated that the cost of giving birth in a government or municipal facility is around $3 to $50. The fees are prohibitive for meaning so this will cause a lot of women to deliver their babies outside of the healthcare system.This is incredibly dangerous and needs to be addressed as soon as possible.