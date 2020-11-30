Latest News Editor's Choice


SHOCKER: Kid seen with live snake in pillowcase

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
Residents of Bindura were shell shocked on Sunday morning when they saw a minor throwing a pillowcase containing a live snake at the Progress shopping centre.

The minor threw the pillowcase with the dangerous reptile and fled from the scene.



Scores of people ran to see the shocking incident and wondered if the minor knew that the snake was alive.

A witness told Bulawayo24.com that when people surrounded the pillowcase the snake moved back inside the pillowcase.

"A boy came and threw this snake in a pillowcase before running away the snake came out and when pillow came to witness it moved back in the pillowcase we strongly suspect that it is juju connected," said the witness.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days