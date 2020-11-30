Man hangs self over wife's infidelity

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 27-YEAR-OLD Mvurwi man hanged himself at a Johane Masowe shrine after suspecting that his wife was cheating on him.Kudakwashe Muchabaiwa's body was discovered at the shrine at the weekend by his uncle Christias Kunaka, who reported the matter to the police.According to the police, the now-deceased asked for a rope and knife from a neighbour Let-tie Mwale. Mwale observed that Muchabai-wa was crying and asked him why he looked depressed.He told her that he was stressed by his wife Tatenda Vhareta, who he suspected of cheating on him. He was given the knife and the rope which he used to hang him-self at the shrine.