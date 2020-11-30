Businessman loses US$98k in botched deal

News / National

by Staff reporter

A HARARE man, who is now based in South Africa, is being accused of defrauding a Bulawayo businessman of US$98 000 in a botched maize import deal.Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube last week confirmed the case, saying the accused Never Sithole (45) was still at large.Ncube said police were still investigating the case, adding that the complainant could not be named for his own protection. He said Sithole was of no fixed aboard, but his last known address was number 2556 Dzivarasekwa 2 in Harare.In South Africa, his address is said to be number 16 Anderson Road, Lou-is Tritchard."On August 15, Sithole hatched a plan to defraud the businessman of cash. He phoned him and introduced himself as a farm owner in South Africa, adding that his business partner only known as Mr Marias was in a position to supply him with maize," Ncube said.He said Sithole told the businessman that they owned a company called Lumar General Trading based in South Africa.The businessman was then lured to buy 1 632 tonnes of maize at a cost of US$225 000 and was told to make a down payment before delivery."On August 15, the businessman gave Sithole US$50 000 followed by another US$8 000 on August 20 before advising his business partner to make another R175 000 payment on August 27," Ncube said.The police spokesman said the businessman had paid US$40 000 to Collen Mtevari for the transportation of maize to Zimbabwe. Thereafter, Sithole's phone became unreachable prompting the businessman to make a report to police.