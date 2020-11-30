Latest News Editor's Choice


3 killed in mine mishap

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
Three miners died last week at Kunyu Mine in Mudzi after they were crushed by two ore wagons which fell into a shaft.

Two of the victims died on the spot, while the other died on admission to hospital.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"A mine accident occurred on December 1, 2020 at Kunyu Mine, Banze, Mudzi where three miners lost their lives," he said.

"Two ore wagons fell into an inclined mine shaft and crushed the miners.  

"Two of the victims died on the spot while the other died on admission at All Souls Mission Hospital. Investigations into the incident are in progress."  

The incident comes after at least 30 illegal gold miners are reportedly trapped underground at Bindura Ran Mine after the shaft collapsed recently. Only six miners were rescued at the mine.

Early last month, bodies of two of the five miners trapped after a mine shaft collapsed at Task Mining Syndicate in Chegutu on September 8 were retrieved by artisanal miners who were continuing to search for the other three bodies.

The body of Shingai Gwatidzo (20), which was among the two that were retrieved on Saturday was buried at Borgan Villa resettlement area in Mhondoro.  It was in an advanced state of decomposition.

Fellow artisanal miners defied a Government directive to stop the search for the bodies of their trapped colleagues after all hope was abandoned of finding the five alive.  

A police officer attached to the CID Minerals Flora and Fauna Unit was also trapped to death when the ground he was standing on carved and gave in at Magobo illegal mining site in Shamva.

Source - the herald

