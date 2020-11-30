Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Delta Beverages loses case against SA firm

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
DELTA BEVERAGES has failed to make a case against a South African company that supplied it with plastic packaging for its beverages business after the High Court upheld the agreement between the two parties.

The agreement between Delta and Blakey Investments (Pvt) Ltd was signed on March 16, 2018 for the latter to supply the packaging material with the former required to purchase a minimum quantity of the material.

When Blakey Investments asked for payment of R150 000 for goods supplied pursuant to the agreement, Delta refused and approached the High Court for an order declaring that the agreement was void and unenforceable for not complying with the laws of Zimbabwe or unenforceable because it was contrary to public policy.

It argued that the agreement was entered into in breach of the country's competition laws and was not approved by the Exchange Control Authority in terms of the Exchange Control Regulations, Statutory Instrument 109 of 1966.

In this case, Delta premised its application on the claims that the agreement was tainted with illegality and therefore invalid, but Blakey Investment argued that, if any part of the agreement was found to offend the law, such part was capable of being cut off as provided for in the agreement.

Blakey Investments also argued that the same clause enjoined parties to "negotiate and effect an amendment of the agreement" so that it was enforceable, failing which, the agreement was to be interpreted in a manner which excluded the provision complained.

And in June this year, Blakey Investment sought to engage Delta and invited it to deliver their proposed amendments to the offending clauses in the agreement, but it never responded, thus the condition precedent to litigating on the agreement had not yet been mollified.

In his ruling, Justice Webster Chinamora, noted that the agreement contained a clause that allowed any offending part to be severed from the contract, or for the offending clause to be read and construed in a manner that allowed for conformity with the law. He upheld the agreement signed by the parties in March 2018, finding that it could not be impugned because Delta failed to establish a basis upon which the court could grant the relief sought.

"In the result, the application is dismissed with costs on an attorney and client scale," said Justice Chinamora.  

It was also the court's view that nothing stopped the parties from removing from the contract anything, which suggested exclusivity because the history of the companies' business relationship on an ad hoc basis showed that they were not transacting on the basis of exclusivity to the Blakey Investment. In other words, there is a precedent for operating outside the realm of exclusivity, said Justice Chinamora.

The judge was also attentive that the agreement between the parties had a built in procedure for resolution through negotiation with a view to amend any provision of the contract was considered invalid or illegal by any one of them. He noted that the record showed that such an attempt was made, but no response was forthcoming from Delta, thus the court took the view that before the dispute resolution mechanisms in the agreement had been utilised it did not see the justification for resort to the courts.

"In all the circumstances, I am satisfied that the disputed agreement was properly signed between the parties, and that no basis has been established for the declaratory order which seeks to nullify it," he said.

On claims that the Exchange Control Regulations were violated, Justice Chinamora found nothing in the agreement that implicated a breach of the Exchange Control Regulations, to undermine the validity of the contract between the parties.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Shock as ballot boxes disappear in ZANU PF Mazowe DCC elections

18 mins ago | 17 Views

Obert Mpofu, wife 'stable'

56 mins ago | 254 Views

Pair arrested for fatal assault on phone thief

56 mins ago | 84 Views

Masiyiwa in Bloomberg's top 50

57 mins ago | 117 Views

School reopening clarified

58 mins ago | 371 Views

Floods hit Vic Falls

58 mins ago | 224 Views

Ma9Nine popularises Ndebele dancehall

59 mins ago | 112 Views

More laboratories set shop in Beitbridge

60 mins ago | 115 Views

Ran Mine rescue mission to stop

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Council lies on bus terminuses exposed

1 hr ago | 213 Views

3 killed in mine mishap

1 hr ago | 87 Views

US Embassy under fire over Biti defence remarks

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Govt goes after corrupt land buyers

1 hr ago | 97 Views

'Africa must solve own security issues'

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Motorists face nightmare in Tollgates

2 hrs ago | 808 Views

Mnangagwa mourns journalist Janet Munyaka

2 hrs ago | 473 Views

Chaos in Zanu-PF DCC polls

8 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Former Zanu-PF official vows to take Mnangagwa head-on

8 hrs ago | 3797 Views

Mwonzora underfire over congress

8 hrs ago | 1788 Views

US raises concern over Biti arrest

9 hrs ago | 1639 Views

Businessman loses US$98k in botched deal

9 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Council pounces on illegal operations

9 hrs ago | 703 Views

Lack of funds forces BCC to suspend rehabilitation of Masiyephambili Road

9 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zimtrade trains Bulawayo youths

9 hrs ago | 85 Views

Red flag raised over rising teen pregnancies

9 hrs ago | 223 Views

Chamisa's Harare City Council taking ratepayers for granted

9 hrs ago | 90 Views

Does ZRP take orders from Zanu-PF HQ?

9 hrs ago | 567 Views

Zifa stuns PSL clubs

9 hrs ago | 293 Views

Police warn corrupt officers

9 hrs ago | 261 Views

Simbisa Bulawayo outlet employees test positive for Covid-19

9 hrs ago | 352 Views

SHOCKER: Kid seen with live snake in pillowcase

14 hrs ago | 3213 Views

Chief Mtshana hero status: A veiled insult on Matabeleland

23 hrs ago | 2589 Views

Chamisa speaks on future

23 hrs ago | 4339 Views

Zimbabwe health care network - What you need to know

23 hrs ago | 542 Views

A new lease of life for Washington Arubi

23 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Zimbabwe fourth in cricket Super League

23 hrs ago | 544 Views

'Nakamba to stay at Villa'

23 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Bold revamp doubles EcoCash capacity

23 hrs ago | 1073 Views

What's going on with Zimbabwe soccer?

23 hrs ago | 325 Views

Top traveling apps to make your business travels better

23 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mthuli Ncube falsely claims there were only US$40m bank deposits under GNU

23 hrs ago | 514 Views

News headlines over reform headways

23 hrs ago | 373 Views

Border authorities need to be vigilant

23 hrs ago | 269 Views

Covid-19, collapsing health systems reverse Zimbabwe's malaria gains

23 hrs ago | 104 Views

The top Zimbabwean entertainers

23 hrs ago | 238 Views

'Zimbabwe's hyperinflation challenges should be addressed'

23 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zimbabwe's difficult path to healing

24 hrs ago | 156 Views

Sipho Malunga to deliver lecture on hate speech

24 hrs ago | 321 Views

Red lights flashing over Russian deals

24 hrs ago | 337 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days