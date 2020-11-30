Ma9Nine popularises Ndebele dancehall

News / National

by Staff reporter

Ndebele dancehall is proving to be a favourite of many Zimdancehall lovers and its thumbs up to efforts by the likes of Kid Silobela, Jah Practice and most recently Ma9Nine (real name Hansel Ndlovu).Ma9Nine is leading the pack through his Windi Womtshova and Ngonana Nce hits. When Windi Womtshova, his breakthrough song was released a few months back, most laughed thinking it was just for gags. It was only after the artiste appeared on Nash TVs Colour Vibes programme performing the track that most realised it was serious business.He received a lot of positive feedback on that platform with many people encouraging him to release more dancehall songs in the Ndebele language. He did not disappoint as he followed that track up with other tracks such as Wena which people are enjoying and bagged collaborations with top Zimdancehall artistes and producers along the way.Showing how outstanding he is, Ma9Nine became the first musician from Bulawayo to record with ChillSpot Recordz. He was featured on the Mashwede Zimdancehall riddim through a single titled Wena that was produced by Levels, one of the main drivers of Chillspot Recordz.Hailing from Magwegwe North suburb, Ma9Nine is unstoppable as he also earned himself a collaboration with top Zimdancehall chanter, Enzo Ishall. As if that was not enough, he recently landed on the Pandemic riddim by Oskid production.Ma9Nine who started his musical career five years ago as an Acapella artiste before joining the Afro-pop bandwagon, is now Ndebele dancehall singer. He said he is surprised by his achievements and called on fans to continue supporting him."I'm surprised by this recognition I'm enjoying now. When I started off, I didn't know that my music would be appreciated countrywide. I've gained confidence because of the support and I promise to work hard in order to make my brand bigger," Ma9Nine said.