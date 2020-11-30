Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Obert Mpofu, wife 'stable'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zanu-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu and his wife Sikhanyisiwe, a Matabeleland North Senator, have tested positive for Covid-19.

Mpofu told ZimLive that he and his wife were "stable" when reached by phone.

They couple is self-isolating separately in Harare, Zanu-PF acting spokesman Patrick Chinamasa added.

Mpofu and his wife are the latest high-profile figures to contract the virus, which was blamed for the death of freelance journalist Zororo Makamba in March; lands and agriculture minister Perrance Shiri in July and ZBC reporter Janet Makamba on Saturday.

On Saturday, Zimbabwe reported 70 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths. Nine of the 10 deaths were in Harare, while one was recorded in Bulawayo.

Overall, Zimbabwe has reported 10,617 Covid-19 cases which have resulted in 291 deaths.

Source - zimlive

