Shock as ballot boxes disappear in ZANU PF Mazowe DCC elections

by Mandla Ndlovu

ZANU PF candidates in Mazowe DCC elections have raised concern with the election commissioners over missing ballot boxes. According to information reaching this reporter, ballot boxes went missing at Zungu business Centre, Shutu village in ward 7.Eyewitnesses said that polling agents were chased away by Simon Steward the coordinator who is said to be the brains behind the alleged disappearing ballot boxes.Candidates reported the issue to the election commissioners who are Ezra Chadzamira and Paradza.Candidates are said to have argued that the ballot boxes are now poisoned chalice as their whereabouts are unknown."The candidates argue that these ballot boxes will create an Uzumba effect of amazing numbers in favour of certain candidates." An eye witness said.The commissioners are yet to take a decision on whether the missing ballot boxes will be included.Simon Steward the coordinator was not available for comment on the issue.Confirmed results from 30 out of 35 polling stations in Mazowe indicate that Tafadzwa Musarara was at a comfortable 1794 votes against John Mudzonga's 723 votes out of the 2517 ballots counted by 5pm on Sunday.Insiders allege that there is a plot to tamper with the figures at Nzvimbo, the command post, where figures are being cooked to narrow down Musarara's margin and pave way for the disappearing ballot boxes.