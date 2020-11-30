Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Businesswoman under pressure to perform as she angles a final push

by Lot Zuvanyika
27 secs ago | Views
On signing an agreement with a prodigal Ezekiel Mtapuri who is under curatorship, in 2014, Theresa Ndambakuwa started to flag the Deed of Agreement she signed with Ezekiel Mtapuri to prospective land seekers. The land seekers were convinced that the land acquisition by Ndambakuwa was above board. The land seekers were allocated their pieces of land and they started making their monetary contributions toward the development of the land. The land seekers were rightly encouraged to build temporary structures as land development had started in earnest. Six years down the line, there are no prospects of regularisation of the said land acquired by the land seekers. Theresa Ndambakuwa is under pressure to regularise the land on behalf of the land seekers under Perfect Hope Co-Operative on Lot 3, Amalinda Rd, Hopely, Waterfalls, Harare.

Regularisation progress was hindered when Ndambakuwa's land purchase agreement was contested at the court by the curator to Ezekiel Mtapuri who is Rangarirai Mtapuri. Seeing no progress, some tenants who were allocated land by Ndambakuwa on the plot left and others remained. Others joined as new entrants, including a reputable co-operative whose members are now crying foul as to the legitimacy of the land purchasing process that has left them in a limbo.

Some impatient land seekers reported the businesswoman to police. In such cases Ndambakuwa would simply flag an agreement she signed with Ezekiel or flagged court papers and tell the police that her prospects of winning the case were high or she would refer the local police officers to Serious Fraud police where the main fraud case was/is being dealt with. This would water the impatient land seeker/ complainant's case to Ndambakuwa's advantage. Other land seekers where expelled by Ndambakuwa from the plot for defaulting on payments. The trend has gone on since 2014 as she gained land seekers'/tenants' tenure with an agreement she signed with a prodigal without the consent of the curator.

The tenants who paid for the purchase of land from Ndambakuwa have now upped their bid to have their land regularised by putting pressure on Theresa Ndambakuwa to perform on regularisation. Regularisation involves subdividing the plot, survey, civil works, council approval, land deductions from the main lot, among other processes.

The land seekers and tenants survived an eviction whereby Theresa Ndambakuwa successfully managed to get an interdict order to bar tenants from being evicted. This effectively put tenants on Lot 3, Amalinda Rd, Hopely, Waterfalls under her wings.

A court bid by the curator to Ezekiel Mtapuri, to have the deed of agreement entered into between Ndambakuwa and Ezekial cancelled, was marred by default judgements being passed. At the end of the day, it left the agreement alive, thus, litigants are essentially and legally on a 2014 position.

Besides the Lot3, Amalind Rd, Hopley, Waterfalls issue, the businesswomen have other land regularisations issues to deal with on her other projects. So winning the Lot3, Amalind Rd, Hopely, Waterfalls, case would relieve her and set a precedent for her other projects were there are irregularities. With such a fighting spirit, she may succeed.

As Theresa Ndambakuwa absorbs the pressure from tenants, she is also putting pressure on police and anti-corruption to intensify their investigations on the curator to Ezekiel. This is evidenced by her successful resuscitation of a 2014 fraud case in 2019. The hearing failed to take off on 12 October 2020.

Theresa Ndambakuwa's agreement with Ezekiel is specifically for Lot 3, Amalinda Rd, Hopley, Waterfalls. As a final push but a desperate attempt, Ndambakuwa is mobilising and priming tenants on lot 2, Amalinda Rd, Hopely, Waterfalls owned by the same Ezekiel Mtapuri, to report fraud en masse, against the curator to Ezekiel Mtapuri, to police on a corruption gimmick. Some tenants on Lot 2, Amalinda Rd, Hopley, Waterfalls signed agreements with Ezekiel Mtapuri without the curator's consent.

En masse reporting to police under corruption accusation as a strategy, it is believed, will help to strengthen Ndambakuwa's resuscitated case in order to acquire land through court processes without paying real property value. Courts encourage litigants to agree between themselves. The court is impartial and will never be used as a currency of choice to purchase real estate. The court feeds may be infested but the court will pick it up as it is the terminal point of the judicial service value chain. Ndambakuwa may be a villain and conspiracy theory cannot be ruled out. The story is unfolding.

The extracts of Deed of agreement signed by Ndambakuwa and Ezekiel Mtapuri and payment voucher (Affidavit) are as below. 



Source - Lot Zuvanyika

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Shock as ballot boxes disappear in ZANU PF Mazowe DCC elections

50 mins ago | 174 Views

Obert Mpofu, wife 'stable'

1 hr ago | 549 Views

Pair arrested for fatal assault on phone thief

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Masiyiwa in Bloomberg's top 50

1 hr ago | 237 Views

School reopening clarified

1 hr ago | 615 Views

Floods hit Vic Falls

2 hrs ago | 377 Views

Ma9Nine popularises Ndebele dancehall

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

More laboratories set shop in Beitbridge

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Ran Mine rescue mission to stop

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Delta Beverages loses case against SA firm

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

Council lies on bus terminuses exposed

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

3 killed in mine mishap

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

US Embassy under fire over Biti defence remarks

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

Govt goes after corrupt land buyers

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

'Africa must solve own security issues'

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Motorists face nightmare in Tollgates

3 hrs ago | 994 Views

Mnangagwa mourns journalist Janet Munyaka

3 hrs ago | 548 Views

Chaos in Zanu-PF DCC polls

9 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Former Zanu-PF official vows to take Mnangagwa head-on

9 hrs ago | 4021 Views

Mwonzora underfire over congress

9 hrs ago | 1888 Views

US raises concern over Biti arrest

9 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Businessman loses US$98k in botched deal

9 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Council pounces on illegal operations

9 hrs ago | 736 Views

Lack of funds forces BCC to suspend rehabilitation of Masiyephambili Road

9 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zimtrade trains Bulawayo youths

9 hrs ago | 86 Views

Red flag raised over rising teen pregnancies

9 hrs ago | 246 Views

Chamisa's Harare City Council taking ratepayers for granted

9 hrs ago | 101 Views

Does ZRP take orders from Zanu-PF HQ?

9 hrs ago | 610 Views

Zifa stuns PSL clubs

9 hrs ago | 310 Views

Police warn corrupt officers

9 hrs ago | 276 Views

Simbisa Bulawayo outlet employees test positive for Covid-19

9 hrs ago | 390 Views

SHOCKER: Kid seen with live snake in pillowcase

14 hrs ago | 3289 Views

Chief Mtshana hero status: A veiled insult on Matabeleland

23 hrs ago | 2609 Views

Chamisa speaks on future

24 hrs ago | 4377 Views

Zimbabwe health care network - What you need to know

24 hrs ago | 545 Views

A new lease of life for Washington Arubi

24 hrs ago | 1411 Views

Zimbabwe fourth in cricket Super League

24 hrs ago | 558 Views

'Nakamba to stay at Villa'

24 hrs ago | 1578 Views

Bold revamp doubles EcoCash capacity

24 hrs ago | 1092 Views

What's going on with Zimbabwe soccer?

24 hrs ago | 327 Views

Top traveling apps to make your business travels better

24 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mthuli Ncube falsely claims there were only US$40m bank deposits under GNU

24 hrs ago | 522 Views

News headlines over reform headways

24 hrs ago | 380 Views

Border authorities need to be vigilant

24 hrs ago | 276 Views

Covid-19, collapsing health systems reverse Zimbabwe's malaria gains

24 hrs ago | 105 Views

The top Zimbabwean entertainers

24 hrs ago | 243 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days