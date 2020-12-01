PHOTO: South Africa Ambassador leaves Zimbabwe

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Today South African Ambassador to Zimbabwe, HE Phakama Mbete bade farewell to His Excellency President @edmnangagwa as his tour of duty is coming to an end. pic.twitter.com/M8RzFoLgOy — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) December 7, 2020

Outgoing South Africa's Ambassador to Zimbabwe, H.E Mphakama Mbete, met with President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday to bid his farewell as his tour of duty comes to an end.Mbete who is brother to South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa's special envoy to Zimbabwe Baleka Mbete has been instrumental in assisting Zimbabwe to find a lasting solution to the Zimbabwean crisis.In February, he publicly proposed a social contract involving politicians of all sides, businesspeople and citizens as the way to revive the economy saying, in essence, that the root of Zimbabwe's economic crisis is its chaotic politics.