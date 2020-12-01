Latest News Editor's Choice


Duo nabbed over fake Covid-19 certificates

by Staff reporter
THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) yesterday arrested two men over origination of fake Covid-19 test certificates for travellers at Chirundu Border Post following a tip-off from members of the public.

In a statement, ZRP said Simbarashe Tsetse,24, and Freddy Katamanga,31, were nabbed on December 3 for duping travellers and doling out fake Covid-19 certificates.

"The suspects were arrested after a tip-off from members of the public leading to the recovery of 334 blank stamped Covid-19 certificates, two tubes containing glass capillaries, two testing kits, two receipt books, three plastic capillaries, Covid-19 test record register, methylated spirit bottle and one packet of new needles in their office at Self-Med Complex."

The police added that the duo has no medical qualifications and had just received US$120 from two complainants who intended to go to Zambia.

Travellers to Zambia must take a Covid-19 PCR test before departure. Travellers are subject to further health screening on arrival and may have to undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

"All passengers travelling to Zambia must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result."

Source - dailynews

