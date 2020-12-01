Woman hits landlord over eviction

News / National

by Staff reporter

A-40-YEAR-OLD woman from Mazowe has been arrested for hitting her landlord with a log on the head after he had given her notice to vacate his premises over allegations of her unbecoming behaviour.Chipo Nyepu stands accused of hitting Masimba Mlanga at Komani Estates after a misunderstanding over the eviction notice which was not good news to her. She was not asked to plead to allegations of attempted murder when she recently appeared before Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga.Nyepu was remanded in custody to December 17 and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court. It is alleged that on November 29 at around 2pm, the complainant gave Nyepu notice to vacate his residence as she is in the habit of making noise and shouting vulgar words.Allegations are that a misunderstanding arose between the two and Nyepu allegedly picked up a wooden pole and struck Mlanga on the forehead. The complainant reportedly fell and began vomiting blood.This led to her arrest and appearance in court. Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti appeared for the State.