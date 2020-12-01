Latest News Editor's Choice


Stolen car found underneath brooms

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
POLICE at the Lebombo border post in Mpumalanga were stunned to find a stolen bakkie concealed underneath a truckload of "traditional brooms" destined to cross the border into Mozambique.

The bust, captured on video on Saturday, has gone viral.

Police spokesperson Donald Mdhluli said a manhunt was launched for the driver of the truck who disappeared. The recovered Ford Ranger was reported as stolen in Sandton, Johannesburg, last month.

"Police have launched a manhunt for a suspect following the recovery of a stolen bakkie at the Lebombo port of entry," said Mdhluli.

"The incident, which was captured on a video, which is going viral on social media platforms, occurred (on Saturday). It is believed that the driver was intending to cross the border into Mozambique with the stolen car."

Mdhluli said the truck - piled high with grass brooms - intrigued police at the border post.

"The police at the border were busy with their duties when they noticed a suspicious white one-tonner truck with Mozambican registration number plate fully loaded with traditional brooms," he said.

"The members became concerned and were convinced that there might be something sinister about the truck. The driver was not available and members got information that he had gone to Sars offices to complete certain documents required when crossing the border with goods."

When police went to look for the driver at the Sars offices he had already given them the slip.

"While removing the traditional brooms, they discovered a white Ford Ranger with false registration number plates. On further [investigation] police found that the vehicle was reported stolen at a garage in Sandton, Gauteng, on November 30 2020."

Mdhluli has urged the public to assist with the investigation. "In the meantime, anyone with information that can assist police in the investigation should call … All information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous," he said.


Source - TimesLive

Most Popular In 7 Days