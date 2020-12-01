Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nurses to work flexible hours

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
NURSES can continue working flexible hours despite the noting of an appeal by the government against an earlier High Court decision granting that permission.

This comes after High Court judge Justice Happias Zhou granted the Zimbabwe Nurses Association (Zina) leave to execute a judgment granted in their favour to temporarily abort working normal hours pending the hearing of an appeal filed by the government to the Supreme Court.

On November 20, the High Court granted an interdict against the government and said it should not implement the directive to scrap flexible hours until the matter has been finalised.

This was after Zina had sued the Health Services Board, Health minister and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, and permanent secretary in the Health ministry Jasper Chimedza, arguing that their members would be exposed to the risk of contracting the coronavirus (Covid-19) since health institutions were incapacitated.

However, the government appealed to the Supreme Court. "Notwithstanding the noting of an appeal against the judgment of this honourable court dated November 20, the first to third respondents remain barred from implementing the directive by the third respondent on October 19," Zhou ordered on Friday.

Zina president Enoch Dongo argued that prospects of success of the government's appeal were very weak but noted how nurses would suffer irreparable harm if the normal working hours are maintained.

"The applicant avers that if leave to execute is not granted there is a high likelihood that irreparable harm will result to the applicant's members. "The respondents will likely seek to discipline the applicant's members for allegedly disobeying the impugned directive," Dongo said.

"Further, nurses will be required to work normal working hours when they are incapacitated from doing so and also under circumstances where it is unsafe as they have not been provided with adequate personal protective equipment to keep them from catching the Covid-19 virus."

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cop up for 'ill-treating' woman at roadblock

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Stolen car found underneath brooms

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Woman hits landlord over eviction

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Impala frets over attacks

6 mins ago | 4 Views

COVID-19 second wave hits Zimbabwe hard

7 mins ago | 1 Views

Thieving police officers cleared

8 mins ago | 1 Views

Duo nabbed over fake Covid-19 certificates

9 mins ago | 1 Views

Zera hikes diesel price

11 mins ago | 1 Views

Yesteryear songbirds who kept us going

6 hrs ago | 467 Views

Albert Ngulube an exceptional MP as communities are urged to guard to natural resources

10 hrs ago | 910 Views

Pastors to stage protests against attack on Christian leaders in South Africa.

10 hrs ago | 1914 Views

PHOTO: South Africa Ambassador leaves Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 3795 Views

Woman sells baby for US$179 to buy drugs

12 hrs ago | 2565 Views

CIPF spruces up its Stoneridge Housing Scheme

12 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Businesswoman under pressure to perform as she angles a final push

12 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Shock as ballot boxes disappear in ZANU PF Mazowe DCC elections

13 hrs ago | 3094 Views

Obert Mpofu, wife 'stable'

14 hrs ago | 2835 Views

Pair arrested for fatal assault on phone thief

14 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Masiyiwa in Bloomberg's top 50

14 hrs ago | 1525 Views

School reopening clarified

14 hrs ago | 2792 Views

Floods hit Vic Falls

14 hrs ago | 1754 Views

Ma9Nine popularises Ndebele dancehall

14 hrs ago | 565 Views

More laboratories set shop in Beitbridge

14 hrs ago | 785 Views

Ran Mine rescue mission to stop

14 hrs ago | 708 Views

Delta Beverages loses case against SA firm

14 hrs ago | 976 Views

Council lies on bus terminuses exposed

14 hrs ago | 913 Views

3 killed in mine mishap

14 hrs ago | 432 Views

US Embassy under fire over Biti defence remarks

14 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Govt goes after corrupt land buyers

14 hrs ago | 651 Views

'Africa must solve own security issues'

14 hrs ago | 126 Views

Motorists face nightmare in Tollgates

15 hrs ago | 2357 Views

Mnangagwa mourns journalist Janet Munyaka

15 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Chaos in Zanu-PF DCC polls

21 hrs ago | 1887 Views

Former Zanu-PF official vows to take Mnangagwa head-on

21 hrs ago | 5968 Views

Mwonzora underfire over congress

21 hrs ago | 2879 Views

US raises concern over Biti arrest

21 hrs ago | 2782 Views

Businessman loses US$98k in botched deal

21 hrs ago | 1458 Views

Council pounces on illegal operations

21 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Lack of funds forces BCC to suspend rehabilitation of Masiyephambili Road

21 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zimtrade trains Bulawayo youths

21 hrs ago | 129 Views

Red flag raised over rising teen pregnancies

21 hrs ago | 364 Views

Chamisa's Harare City Council taking ratepayers for granted

21 hrs ago | 190 Views

Does ZRP take orders from Zanu-PF HQ?

21 hrs ago | 962 Views

Zifa stuns PSL clubs

21 hrs ago | 536 Views

Police warn corrupt officers

21 hrs ago | 421 Views

Simbisa Bulawayo outlet employees test positive for Covid-19

22 hrs ago | 704 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days