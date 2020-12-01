Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF DCC elections underway

by Staff reporter
3 mins ago | Views
THE ZANU-PF District Coordinating Committees' (DCC) election process currently underway in the remaining eight non-metropolitan provinces is now 80 percent complete, the party's national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has said.

The revolutionary party is holding DCC elections in the eight provinces as part of its restructuring exercise and enhancing coordination ahead of 2023 elections.

The party has already put DCC structures in Harare and Bulawayo, with the restructuring of the two metropolitan provinces already underway.

Giving an update on DCC election process early this morning, Muchinguri said the party has been closely monitoring progress so far achieved towards the holding of DCC elections across the board.

"The DCC election process has progressed well and have achieved 80 percent completion without any major incidences of violence, intimidation, and indiscipline. Notably, Mashonaland Central province performed above board with no adverse reports brought to the attention of the National Command Centre," said Muchinguri.

In some areas, the DCC election process was delayed due to some logistical challenges resulting from the heavy rains that fell.

Further, Muchinguri said: "Whilst, we recognise the positive results on the ground, we acknowledge challenges with regards to delays in the distribution of ballot papers and boxes, inequitable distribution of ballot papers, and shortage of presiding officers.

"In some areas, we experienced an overwhelming voter turnout, thus constraining logistical resources. However, this was timeously addressed."

was flanked by the party's Secretary for Security Lovemore Matuke and director in the department of Administration Dr Henry Mushonga.

Meanwhile, a minute of silence was observed in honour of the ZBC Diplomatic Correspondent Janet Munyaka (48), who succumbed to Covid-19 at St Anne's Hospital in Harare.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF DCC candidate dies in freak accident

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Lvovo Derrango survives car crash

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Nurses to work flexible hours

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Cop up for 'ill-treating' woman at roadblock

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Stolen car found underneath brooms

8 mins ago | 3 Views

Woman hits landlord over eviction

8 mins ago | 0 Views

Impala frets over attacks

10 mins ago | 5 Views

COVID-19 second wave hits Zimbabwe hard

11 mins ago | 4 Views

Thieving police officers cleared

12 mins ago | 1 Views

Duo nabbed over fake Covid-19 certificates

12 mins ago | 1 Views

Zera hikes diesel price

14 mins ago | 1 Views

Yesteryear songbirds who kept us going

6 hrs ago | 467 Views

Albert Ngulube an exceptional MP as communities are urged to guard to natural resources

10 hrs ago | 910 Views

Pastors to stage protests against attack on Christian leaders in South Africa.

10 hrs ago | 1915 Views

PHOTO: South Africa Ambassador leaves Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 3800 Views

Woman sells baby for US$179 to buy drugs

12 hrs ago | 2570 Views

CIPF spruces up its Stoneridge Housing Scheme

12 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Businesswoman under pressure to perform as she angles a final push

12 hrs ago | 1673 Views

Shock as ballot boxes disappear in ZANU PF Mazowe DCC elections

13 hrs ago | 3095 Views

Obert Mpofu, wife 'stable'

14 hrs ago | 2837 Views

Pair arrested for fatal assault on phone thief

14 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Masiyiwa in Bloomberg's top 50

14 hrs ago | 1525 Views

School reopening clarified

14 hrs ago | 2793 Views

Floods hit Vic Falls

14 hrs ago | 1758 Views

Ma9Nine popularises Ndebele dancehall

14 hrs ago | 565 Views

More laboratories set shop in Beitbridge

14 hrs ago | 785 Views

Ran Mine rescue mission to stop

14 hrs ago | 708 Views

Delta Beverages loses case against SA firm

14 hrs ago | 976 Views

Council lies on bus terminuses exposed

14 hrs ago | 913 Views

3 killed in mine mishap

14 hrs ago | 432 Views

US Embassy under fire over Biti defence remarks

14 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Govt goes after corrupt land buyers

14 hrs ago | 652 Views

'Africa must solve own security issues'

14 hrs ago | 126 Views

Motorists face nightmare in Tollgates

15 hrs ago | 2357 Views

Mnangagwa mourns journalist Janet Munyaka

15 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Chaos in Zanu-PF DCC polls

21 hrs ago | 1887 Views

Former Zanu-PF official vows to take Mnangagwa head-on

21 hrs ago | 5970 Views

Mwonzora underfire over congress

21 hrs ago | 2881 Views

US raises concern over Biti arrest

21 hrs ago | 2782 Views

Businessman loses US$98k in botched deal

21 hrs ago | 1459 Views

Council pounces on illegal operations

21 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Lack of funds forces BCC to suspend rehabilitation of Masiyephambili Road

21 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zimtrade trains Bulawayo youths

21 hrs ago | 129 Views

Red flag raised over rising teen pregnancies

21 hrs ago | 364 Views

Chamisa's Harare City Council taking ratepayers for granted

21 hrs ago | 190 Views

Does ZRP take orders from Zanu-PF HQ?

22 hrs ago | 962 Views

Zifa stuns PSL clubs

22 hrs ago | 536 Views

Police warn corrupt officers

22 hrs ago | 421 Views

Simbisa Bulawayo outlet employees test positive for Covid-19

22 hrs ago | 704 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days