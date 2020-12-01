Zanu-PF DCC candidate dies in freak accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF Makonde District Coordinating Committee (DCC)'s aspiring Secretary for Transport and Welfare candidate, Darlington Chasara fell off his motorcycle in Makonde Constituency on Sunday night and died on the spot.Chasara is said to have been coming from polling stations that saw voters casting their ballots yesterday following logistical glitches that resulted in ballot distribution delays on Saturday.Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ian Kohwera was still waiting for reports but some party officials confirmed the accident.Zanu-pf provincial youth commissar, Tapiwa Chitate said, "It is true, we received sad news that (Darlington) Chasara fell off his motor-bike last night around Mapfungwe area and died on the spot. He was a candidate in the recently held DCC elections eyeing Secretary for Transport and Welfare for Makonde district."Chasara was battling it out with two other male candidates.His body is currently at Naison Dip Clinic in Makonde Constituency.