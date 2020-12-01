Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF DCC candidate dies in freak accident

by Staff reporter
7 mins ago | Views
Zanu-PF Makonde District Coordinating Committee (DCC)'s aspiring Secretary for Transport and Welfare candidate, Darlington Chasara fell off his motorcycle in Makonde Constituency on Sunday night and died on the spot.

Chasara is said to have been coming from polling stations that saw voters casting their ballots yesterday following logistical glitches that resulted in ballot distribution delays on Saturday.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ian Kohwera was still waiting for reports but some party officials confirmed the accident.

Zanu-pf provincial youth commissar, Tapiwa Chitate said, "It is true, we received sad news that (Darlington) Chasara fell off his motor-bike last night around Mapfungwe area and died on the spot. He was a candidate in the recently held DCC elections eyeing Secretary for Transport and Welfare for Makonde district."

Chasara was battling it out with two other male candidates.

His body is currently at Naison Dip Clinic in Makonde Constituency.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Lvovo Derrango survives car crash

8 mins ago | 0 Views

Zanu-PF DCC elections underway

9 mins ago | 0 Views

Nurses to work flexible hours

11 mins ago | 3 Views

Cop up for 'ill-treating' woman at roadblock

11 mins ago | 2 Views

Stolen car found underneath brooms

13 mins ago | 3 Views

Woman hits landlord over eviction

13 mins ago | 1 Views

Impala frets over attacks

15 mins ago | 6 Views

COVID-19 second wave hits Zimbabwe hard

16 mins ago | 5 Views

Thieving police officers cleared

17 mins ago | 1 Views

Duo nabbed over fake Covid-19 certificates

17 mins ago | 1 Views

Zera hikes diesel price

19 mins ago | 4 Views

Yesteryear songbirds who kept us going

6 hrs ago | 469 Views

Albert Ngulube an exceptional MP as communities are urged to guard to natural resources

10 hrs ago | 910 Views

Pastors to stage protests against attack on Christian leaders in South Africa.

10 hrs ago | 1917 Views

PHOTO: South Africa Ambassador leaves Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 3802 Views

Woman sells baby for US$179 to buy drugs

12 hrs ago | 2573 Views

CIPF spruces up its Stoneridge Housing Scheme

12 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Businesswoman under pressure to perform as she angles a final push

12 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Shock as ballot boxes disappear in ZANU PF Mazowe DCC elections

13 hrs ago | 3099 Views

Obert Mpofu, wife 'stable'

14 hrs ago | 2840 Views

Pair arrested for fatal assault on phone thief

14 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Masiyiwa in Bloomberg's top 50

14 hrs ago | 1525 Views

School reopening clarified

14 hrs ago | 2795 Views

Floods hit Vic Falls

14 hrs ago | 1758 Views

Ma9Nine popularises Ndebele dancehall

14 hrs ago | 565 Views

More laboratories set shop in Beitbridge

14 hrs ago | 786 Views

Ran Mine rescue mission to stop

14 hrs ago | 708 Views

Delta Beverages loses case against SA firm

14 hrs ago | 976 Views

Council lies on bus terminuses exposed

14 hrs ago | 914 Views

3 killed in mine mishap

14 hrs ago | 433 Views

US Embassy under fire over Biti defence remarks

14 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Govt goes after corrupt land buyers

14 hrs ago | 652 Views

'Africa must solve own security issues'

14 hrs ago | 126 Views

Motorists face nightmare in Tollgates

15 hrs ago | 2359 Views

Mnangagwa mourns journalist Janet Munyaka

15 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Chaos in Zanu-PF DCC polls

21 hrs ago | 1887 Views

Former Zanu-PF official vows to take Mnangagwa head-on

21 hrs ago | 5971 Views

Mwonzora underfire over congress

22 hrs ago | 2882 Views

US raises concern over Biti arrest

22 hrs ago | 2784 Views

Businessman loses US$98k in botched deal

22 hrs ago | 1460 Views

Council pounces on illegal operations

22 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Lack of funds forces BCC to suspend rehabilitation of Masiyephambili Road

22 hrs ago | 360 Views

Zimtrade trains Bulawayo youths

22 hrs ago | 130 Views

Red flag raised over rising teen pregnancies

22 hrs ago | 364 Views

Chamisa's Harare City Council taking ratepayers for granted

22 hrs ago | 190 Views

Does ZRP take orders from Zanu-PF HQ?

22 hrs ago | 962 Views

Zifa stuns PSL clubs

22 hrs ago | 536 Views

Police warn corrupt officers

22 hrs ago | 422 Views

Simbisa Bulawayo outlet employees test positive for Covid-19

22 hrs ago | 704 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days