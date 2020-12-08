Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SRC goes after Zifa

by Staff reporter
08 Dec 2020 at 06:25hrs | Views
SPORTS and Recreation Commission (SRC) board chairman Gerald Mlotshwa says the sports regulatory body will not back down in the face of a possible FIFA ban on the country's football over alleged government interference in the affairs of ZIFA.

Zimbabwe is facing possible sanctions by FIFA if the world football governing body deems the SRC's recent suspension of ZIFA chief executive Joseph Mamutse as government meddling.

SRC recently announced it had suspended Mamutse over irregularities in the manner in which some national football teams were cleared for foreign assignments in light of stringent Covid-19 protocols.

A cornered ZIFA has insisted in invoking FIFA statutes which frown upon any perceived government interference on the national game and its governing authority.

FIFA resolutely opposes any government interference, or that of a third party, in the affairs of any member association.

However, the SRC is not backing down with Mlotshwa telling a media conference in Harare on Monday that his organisation was keen on restoring order in Zimbabwean football.

Mlotshwa insisted any counter efforts, even by FIFA would be inconsequential.

A FIFA ban would have devastating consequences on Zimbabwean football as it will result in the country's expulsion from all levels of international football as well as freezing of funding in the form of grants from the global football-governing body.

The SRC however, appears unfazed.

"FIFA does not control Zimbabwe as a country…FIFA does not control the Sports and Recreation Commission in Zimbabwe, the relationship that FIFA has with Zimbabwe is with ZIFA," Mlotshwa charged when asked if his recent actions would not result in a FIFA ban.

"ZIFA as an affiliate of FIFA is subject to FIFA statutes but equally because ZIFA is a registered national sports association with the Sports and Recreation Commission, it is also subject to domestic laws in this country and the domestic laws of this country take precedence over ZIFA's relationship with FIFA."

Mlotshwa, who is President Emmerson Mnagangwa's son-in-law, said the SRC would not be arm-twisted by threats of a possible FIFA ban.

"When we act like we did about two weeks ago in suspending Joseph Mamutse from all forms of sports administration in this country, the reasons relate to the SRC carrying out its statutory role and I think we said it quite clearly; we can't sit back….when laws are violated, we can't sit back and do nothing because we don't want to upset ZIFA or FIFA, because we are scared of being suspended."

Mlotshwa added: "We must not do things or do things because we are scared to be suspended as a country from FIFA programmes. And in fact, a lot of the times when we make these decisions, yes, we consider that fact, but we weigh it on what is in the best interests of the country.

"Is it in the best interests of the country that people just do as they like whether its corruption in whatever sporting discipline or weather its deliberate foul play of the law by sending teams outside the country without following Covid-19 regulations?

"Flouting of Covid-19 regulations constitutes a criminal offence; lets understand that. How far the ZRP has gone in terms of investigating exactly what happened is another issue altogether we as the SRC are looking at it purely from a regulatory perspective and we can't let threats of suspension dictate how we deal with it.

"Otherwise we will never do anything. We will be letting ourselves down."

Last year, the SRC was forced to eat humble pie after Zimbabwe was briefly suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The SRC had sensationally fired the entire board and managing director of the country's cricket association but was forced to reverse the decision following a national outcry that was ignited by the ICC suspension.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa ally apologises for 'heartless' demolition

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Forcing nurses to apologise is illegal and unjust, says ZINA

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Chamisa tours houses demolished by MDC Alliance council

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Harare houses demolitions, a heartless act, says MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe has to allow diaspora vote, says Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zinara now accepting USD, vouchers at tollgates

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Chiwenga wife's condition deteriorates

7 hrs ago | 2633 Views

Mwonzora expels a councillor by mistake

7 hrs ago | 854 Views

Police boss 'savagely' assaults teacher over curfew violation

7 hrs ago | 786 Views

Bulawayo records 51 new Covid-19 cases

7 hrs ago | 312 Views

Businessman commits suicide?

7 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 1000 cops

7 hrs ago | 481 Views

Higherlife Foundation hands over maternal health medical equipment

8 hrs ago | 134 Views

Historic virtual Econet Vic Falls Marathon set to roar into life this Sunday

9 hrs ago | 84 Views

Man bashes mother-in-law to death, commits suicide

9 hrs ago | 931 Views

Open Letter to the acting Harare City Council Mayor in the wake of the demolition of houses in Budiriro

9 hrs ago | 278 Views

Everything to know about Vwin online casino

12 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabweans' own cowardice main reason for continued suffering and subjugation

15 hrs ago | 1100 Views

No.1 lesson Zanu PF learned from 2008 GNU - how to turn MDC into its vote rigging ally

15 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Zanu-PF probe G40 'tainted' DCC elections

15 hrs ago | 1549 Views

Zesa gets new operational vehicles, transformers

15 hrs ago | 1800 Views

PPC Zimbabwe shelves Mt Darwin clinker plant construction

15 hrs ago | 959 Views

Tsvangirai's son backs Mwonzora

17 hrs ago | 4983 Views

DCCs chaos still mauling Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 639 Views

Vingirai to increase ZB stake

17 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Mthuli Ncube 'reneges' on 2% royalty tax

17 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Police issue festive season corona caution

17 hrs ago | 795 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa revolt call lands man in trouble

17 hrs ago | 1470 Views

GMAZ chairperson win in Zanu-PF DCC elections

18 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Khupe wields axe on Chamisa's 3 mayors

18 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Zimra urges clients to use e-services

18 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimsec in 'O' Level exam scandal

18 hrs ago | 1731 Views

Pupils barred from exam over US$3 sanitiser

18 hrs ago | 731 Views

Gukurahundi genocide hearings postponed to next year

18 hrs ago | 140 Views

Car smuggling syndicate arrested

18 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Flash floods wreak havoc in Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 929 Views

Bulawayo photographer publishes photobook

18 hrs ago | 168 Views

Aston Villa to unleash Nakamba

18 hrs ago | 3098 Views

Mnangagwa promotes police officers

18 hrs ago | 1206 Views

'Mentally unstable' Mamombe hits out at 'malicious' and 'biased' magistrate

18 hrs ago | 680 Views

Students forced to fit for O' level exam at night after Zimsec error

18 hrs ago | 479 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC at war over demolitions

18 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Corruption rife in NPA, Judiciary and police: Zacc

18 hrs ago | 537 Views

Caf fines Aubameyang for exposing it

18 hrs ago | 695 Views

3 family members die in car crash

18 hrs ago | 806 Views

Senior Zanu-PF official drowns

18 hrs ago | 732 Views

Ministry opens online applications for Form One

18 hrs ago | 264 Views

ZACC goes after priest who received US$100,000 tithe

18 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Rushwaya bail appeal delayed

18 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zifa councillors exonerate Kamambo

18 hrs ago | 266 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days