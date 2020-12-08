Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Muduhwa, Ariel, Lunga extend stay at Bosso

by Staff reporter
08 Dec 2020 at 06:28hrs | Views
THE Highlanders' trio of veteran goalkeeper and captain Ariel Sibanda, defence stalwart Peter Muduhwa and midfielder Ray Lunga have extended their contracts with Bosso ahead of the 2021 season.

Zifa last week hinted that the Premier Soccer League season could start in March next year after asking how many teams could resume full-blown training next month, although no clear format has been unveiled since the abandonment of a two-week mini-league plan that had been proposed for this month by the football chiefs.

Sibanda, Muduhwa and Lunga's existing contracts with Bosso were set to expire on December 31, but a well-placed source told Chronicle Sport that the three had signed on the dotted line at the end of last week to extend their stay.

The source said Muduhwa had extended his contract by a year, while the length of Lunga and Sibanda's extensions could not be immediately ascertained.

Peter Muduhwa Highlanders' chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube was not keen to discuss the trio's contract issue, but indicated that they are working tirelessly to retain most of their key players ahead of preparations for the 2021 season.

"We are presently working on our 2021 squad and at the moment I cannot mention individual or collective names of players that we have concluded or have not concluded deals with. We hope to be able to do so in the shortest possible space of time," said Dube.

Bosso have already lost striker Michelle Katsvairo, who quit to join top Botswana side Township Rollers. They also lost midfielder Brian Banda to rivals FC Platinum, Tinashe Makanda, who has reportedly signed for Dynamos, and sold Prince Dube to Tanzanian side Azam FC.

Muduhwa has been itching for a move to foreign lands and was a target of various PSL outfits, which include Chicken Inn and Caf Champions League campaigners FC Platinum.

The defender's proposed move to Sudan collapsed early this year after facilitators were reportedly angered by discovering that he had an agent on the eve of his departure.

The Pumula-bred footie had been linked with a move to one of the top clubs in Sudan, Al-Merreikh, Al Hilal, Al Ahly Shendi and Al Khartoum SC.

As if Muduhwa's failed move to Sudan was not enough, his two-week trial invitation by Mozambican topflight club UD do Songo also never materialised for unexplained reasons.

On the other hand, the pint-sized Lunga, nicknamed "Ndorindori", Bulawayo street lingo for a small basic cellphone, carried the hopes of Bosso on his tiny shoulders last year with some dazzling performances and would be hoping to replicate them next season after a year of inactivity.

Lunga joins the club of the few small-sized players to have illuminated the local league after yesteryear dribbling wizard Boy Ndlovu, who featured for Eagles and Bosso in the 1980s and early 1990s, Max Ruza (Shabanie Mine), Chris Kawema (Zimbabwe Saints), Simon Sibanda (Highlanders), Murape Murape (Dynamos) and Lovemore Mapuya (Motor Action/Dynamos), among others.

Sibanda was voted the country's Goalkeeper of the Year in 2019 and has been the inspiration behind Highlanders in the past few seasons with some breathtaking performances between the sticks. He was named in the Warriors' provisional Chan 34-member squad together with his Bosso teammates Muduhwa, holding midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku and young defender Andrew Mbeba.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa ally apologises for 'heartless' demolition

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Forcing nurses to apologise is illegal and unjust, says ZINA

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Chamisa tours houses demolished by MDC Alliance council

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Harare houses demolitions, a heartless act, says MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe has to allow diaspora vote, says Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zinara now accepting USD, vouchers at tollgates

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Chiwenga wife's condition deteriorates

7 hrs ago | 2622 Views

Mwonzora expels a councillor by mistake

7 hrs ago | 851 Views

Police boss 'savagely' assaults teacher over curfew violation

7 hrs ago | 784 Views

Bulawayo records 51 new Covid-19 cases

7 hrs ago | 312 Views

Businessman commits suicide?

7 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 1000 cops

7 hrs ago | 481 Views

Higherlife Foundation hands over maternal health medical equipment

8 hrs ago | 134 Views

Historic virtual Econet Vic Falls Marathon set to roar into life this Sunday

8 hrs ago | 84 Views

Man bashes mother-in-law to death, commits suicide

9 hrs ago | 930 Views

Open Letter to the acting Harare City Council Mayor in the wake of the demolition of houses in Budiriro

9 hrs ago | 277 Views

Everything to know about Vwin online casino

12 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabweans' own cowardice main reason for continued suffering and subjugation

15 hrs ago | 1100 Views

No.1 lesson Zanu PF learned from 2008 GNU - how to turn MDC into its vote rigging ally

15 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Zanu-PF probe G40 'tainted' DCC elections

15 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Zesa gets new operational vehicles, transformers

15 hrs ago | 1800 Views

PPC Zimbabwe shelves Mt Darwin clinker plant construction

15 hrs ago | 959 Views

Tsvangirai's son backs Mwonzora

17 hrs ago | 4976 Views

DCCs chaos still mauling Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 639 Views

Vingirai to increase ZB stake

17 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Mthuli Ncube 'reneges' on 2% royalty tax

17 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Police issue festive season corona caution

17 hrs ago | 795 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa revolt call lands man in trouble

17 hrs ago | 1470 Views

GMAZ chairperson win in Zanu-PF DCC elections

17 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Khupe wields axe on Chamisa's 3 mayors

17 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Zimra urges clients to use e-services

17 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimsec in 'O' Level exam scandal

17 hrs ago | 1730 Views

Pupils barred from exam over US$3 sanitiser

17 hrs ago | 728 Views

Gukurahundi genocide hearings postponed to next year

17 hrs ago | 140 Views

Car smuggling syndicate arrested

17 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Flash floods wreak havoc in Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 924 Views

Bulawayo photographer publishes photobook

17 hrs ago | 168 Views

Aston Villa to unleash Nakamba

18 hrs ago | 3098 Views

Mnangagwa promotes police officers

18 hrs ago | 1206 Views

'Mentally unstable' Mamombe hits out at 'malicious' and 'biased' magistrate

18 hrs ago | 679 Views

Students forced to fit for O' level exam at night after Zimsec error

18 hrs ago | 479 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC at war over demolitions

18 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Corruption rife in NPA, Judiciary and police: Zacc

18 hrs ago | 536 Views

Caf fines Aubameyang for exposing it

18 hrs ago | 695 Views

3 family members die in car crash

18 hrs ago | 806 Views

Senior Zanu-PF official drowns

18 hrs ago | 732 Views

Ministry opens online applications for Form One

18 hrs ago | 264 Views

ZACC goes after priest who received US$100,000 tithe

18 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Rushwaya bail appeal delayed

18 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zifa councillors exonerate Kamambo

18 hrs ago | 266 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days