Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chitungwiza town clerk in stands scandal

by Staff reporter
08 Dec 2020 at 06:32hrs | Views
EMBATTlED Chitungwiza acting town clerk Evangelista Machona this year allegedly paid $219 227 for a commercial stand measuring 72 839 square metres which was allocated to her in 2015 and was supposed to be paid for in United States dollars.

The stand number in question is 12078 in Nyatsime.

A leaked memo seen by NewsDay revealed that the Chitungwiza municipality resolved to allocate a secondary school stand in Nyatsime to Machona at its 426th ordinary meeting held on September 4, 2015 and she was informed of the decision on October 13.

The document indicates that the cost of the land per square metre was US$3.

Machona was then required to pay at least 30% of the price by December 13 and the balance was to be paid in 12 months in instalments of US$12 788,24. She, however, paid using real time gross settlement (RTGS) after the figure had been eroded by inflation.

"The beneficiary used her influence as acting town clerk not to have the stand's price recalculated. It had become the council's norm to recalculate prices of stands to chase inflation. This was against sound corporate governance for a public institution," a council insider who declined to be named said.

This came as Chitungwiza Residents and Rate Payers' association chairperson arthur Taderera alleged that machona's daughter Wadzanai Jenje withdrew interest in the land that was allocated to her when the former heard of the Zimbabwe anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) had scheduled a visit to investigate corruption cases.

"When machona was appointed town clerk her daughter Wadzanai Jenje withdrew interest in stand number 21242 covering 200 square metres in Zengeza 2 that had been apportioned to her. Jenje claimed her money back but it's evident that the stand is still in her name. The way she was refunded was also not procedural. We understand that there are offices that deal with refunds," Taderera said.

"It was refunded in haste and we suspect that she was afraid of the Zimbabwe anti-Corruption Commission which was due to visit, following the letter we sent to the commission. It seems she wanted to clear her name and that of her daughter."

Taderera said an audit of Chitungwiza Council showed that Machona allocated a stand to herself, her husband and daughter.

Jenje had paid $6 441,50.

Machona, however, told NewsDay that when she was offered the stand it was payable at a 1:1 rate and she didn't pay on time following an interdict from the
local Government ministry.

"We were given those stands following a resolution. at the time we paid there was no use of United States dollars, this started recently. It was 1:1. I never paid for the stand on time because there was an interdict. The minister intervened and we are waiting for a promulgation to let us know which stands were invaded or not. No one is very sure of what they are dealing with in Nyatsime, that's why the minister intervened," she said.

Machona further said her daughter withdrew interest in the land offered to her because she had found another stand and also because of corruption prevalent in the council.

"Wadzanai Jenje is a married woman with three kids and a Zimbabwean who has the right to look for a stand. She is very independent from me. She was on the waiting list and couldn't get a stand on time as the land was fraudulently distributed. The moment she was offered in 2019, she realised that the allocation process was fraudulent and under investigation. She insisted on being refunded. many do that. When someone gets refunded it means the person is no longer in the system. my daughter said she would look for a stand elsewhere not Chitungwiza because it's full of corrupt activities," she said.

Last week, 33 councillors convened to replace Machona with engineer David Duma after she blocked 2 000 offer letters and leases. The councillors got arrested on charges of criminal abuse of office and breaching of the Urban Councils act.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa ally apologises for 'heartless' demolition

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Forcing nurses to apologise is illegal and unjust, says ZINA

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Chamisa tours houses demolished by MDC Alliance council

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Harare houses demolitions, a heartless act, says MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe has to allow diaspora vote, says Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zinara now accepting USD, vouchers at tollgates

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Chiwenga wife's condition deteriorates

7 hrs ago | 2632 Views

Mwonzora expels a councillor by mistake

7 hrs ago | 854 Views

Police boss 'savagely' assaults teacher over curfew violation

7 hrs ago | 786 Views

Bulawayo records 51 new Covid-19 cases

7 hrs ago | 312 Views

Businessman commits suicide?

7 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 1000 cops

7 hrs ago | 481 Views

Higherlife Foundation hands over maternal health medical equipment

8 hrs ago | 134 Views

Historic virtual Econet Vic Falls Marathon set to roar into life this Sunday

9 hrs ago | 84 Views

Man bashes mother-in-law to death, commits suicide

9 hrs ago | 931 Views

Open Letter to the acting Harare City Council Mayor in the wake of the demolition of houses in Budiriro

9 hrs ago | 277 Views

Everything to know about Vwin online casino

12 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabweans' own cowardice main reason for continued suffering and subjugation

15 hrs ago | 1100 Views

No.1 lesson Zanu PF learned from 2008 GNU - how to turn MDC into its vote rigging ally

15 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Zanu-PF probe G40 'tainted' DCC elections

15 hrs ago | 1549 Views

Zesa gets new operational vehicles, transformers

15 hrs ago | 1800 Views

PPC Zimbabwe shelves Mt Darwin clinker plant construction

15 hrs ago | 959 Views

Tsvangirai's son backs Mwonzora

17 hrs ago | 4980 Views

DCCs chaos still mauling Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 639 Views

Vingirai to increase ZB stake

17 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Mthuli Ncube 'reneges' on 2% royalty tax

17 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Police issue festive season corona caution

17 hrs ago | 795 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa revolt call lands man in trouble

17 hrs ago | 1470 Views

GMAZ chairperson win in Zanu-PF DCC elections

17 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Khupe wields axe on Chamisa's 3 mayors

17 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Zimra urges clients to use e-services

18 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimsec in 'O' Level exam scandal

18 hrs ago | 1731 Views

Pupils barred from exam over US$3 sanitiser

18 hrs ago | 731 Views

Gukurahundi genocide hearings postponed to next year

18 hrs ago | 140 Views

Car smuggling syndicate arrested

18 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Flash floods wreak havoc in Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 926 Views

Bulawayo photographer publishes photobook

18 hrs ago | 168 Views

Aston Villa to unleash Nakamba

18 hrs ago | 3098 Views

Mnangagwa promotes police officers

18 hrs ago | 1206 Views

'Mentally unstable' Mamombe hits out at 'malicious' and 'biased' magistrate

18 hrs ago | 679 Views

Students forced to fit for O' level exam at night after Zimsec error

18 hrs ago | 479 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC at war over demolitions

18 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Corruption rife in NPA, Judiciary and police: Zacc

18 hrs ago | 536 Views

Caf fines Aubameyang for exposing it

18 hrs ago | 695 Views

3 family members die in car crash

18 hrs ago | 806 Views

Senior Zanu-PF official drowns

18 hrs ago | 732 Views

Ministry opens online applications for Form One

18 hrs ago | 264 Views

ZACC goes after priest who received US$100,000 tithe

18 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Rushwaya bail appeal delayed

18 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zifa councillors exonerate Kamambo

18 hrs ago | 266 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days