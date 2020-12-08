Zapu holds provincial elective congresses ahead of Dabengwa replacement

News / National

by Staff reporter

OPPOSITION Zapu will next month hold its provincial congresses in preparation for the party's elective congress set for April next year.The April congress is expected to replace late party leader Dumiso Dabengwa who died in Kenya May 23 last year enroute to Zimbabwe after undergoing a month-long treatment in India.Zapu acting president Isaac Mabuka told NewZimbabwe.com Monday the elections were expected to come up with a list of the provinces' preferred candidates for the party's new national executive."We are going to have our provincial elections before the 30th of January next year. During the congresses, the delegates will elect their preferred candidates who will contest at our elective national congress which is going to be held in April next year," said Mabuka.The congress has been postponed several times due to the Covid-19 outbreak.Several candidates including the party's incumbent secretary general Strike Mkandla, Treasurer General Mark Mbaiwa and party spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa aspire to replace Dabengwa.Prominent Bulawayo transporter Mathew Sibanda is also interested in the job.Mabuka is however not contesting.