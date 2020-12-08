Cop in dock for brutality

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE trial of a Beitbridge cop Sergeant Cartinos Wafawanaka who is accused of assaulting Tafadzwa Mukutiri yesterday exposed gross brutality as witnesses during the trial said the victim was beaten like a "snake".Wafawanaka had appeared before Beitbridge magistrate Toyindepi Zhou.Ronald Kapfunde, a third State witness during the trial demonstrated before Zhou how Mukutiri was beaten up by the policeman using a switch and a fresh stick from a Mopani tree as he screamed in pain."The first accused beat him like a snake that had invaded a home. Is a whim sitting at the back of the police truck but he was not bleeding. He started bleeding when he was assaulted by a fresh stick ripped off a Mopane tree," Kapfunde said.Zhou said the ruling will be announced on December 21.